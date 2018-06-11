It was a grand night for Chicago’s theater community on Monday as the winners of the 45th annual Non-Equity Jeff Awards were announced at a gala ceremony at the Athenaeum Theatre.  The awards recognize excellence achieved by area theater companies (in productions staged between April 1, 2017 through March 31, 2018), which do not operate under Equity union contracts.

Griffin Theatre Company’s production of “Ragtime,” Theo Ubique’s production of “Sweeney Todd: the Demon Barber of Fleet Street” won four awards apiece, while Steep Theatre received three awards for “Lela & Co” and another for “The Invisible Hand.”

Strawdog Theatre Company was honored with a special award for “30 years of collaboration as an innovative and provocative Ensemble.”

Here is the complete list of 2018 winners:

PRODUCTION – MUSICAL
“Ragtime” – Griffin Theatre Company

PRODUCTION – PLAY
“Lela & Co.” – Steep Theatre Company

DIRECTOR – MUSICAL
Scott Weinstein – “Ragtime” – Griffin Theatre Company

Mrs. Lovett (Jacquelyne Jones) and Sweeney Todd (Philip Torre) plan their revenge in Theo Ubique’s production of “Sweeney Todd.” | Cody Jolly Photography

DIRECTOR – PLAY
Robin Witt – “Lela & Co.” – Steep Theatre Company

PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – MUSICAL
Jacquelyne Jones (Mrs. Lovett) – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Philip Torre (Sweeney Todd) – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – PLAY
Cruz Gonzalez–Cadel (Lela) – “ Lela & Co.” – Steep Theatre Company
Michael B. Woods (Cyrano) – “Cyrano” – BoHo Theatre

Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel stars in Cordelia Lynn’s play, “Lela & Co.,”which had its U.S. premiere at Steep Theatre. | Greg Gilman

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – MUSICAL
Katherine Thomas (Sarah) – “Ragtime” – Griffin Theatre Company
Missy Wise (Blanche) – “Bonnie & Clyde” – Kokandy Productions

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – PLAY
Owais Ahmed (Bashir) – “The Invisible Hand” – Steep Theatre Company
Stella Martin (Sherry) – “Nice Girl” – Raven Theatre Company

ENSEMBLE
“Ragtime” – Griffin Theatre Company

NEW MUSICAL
Jay Paul Deratany, Joe Stevens, and Keaton Wooden – “The CiviliTy of Albert Cashier” – Permoveo Productions i/a/w Pride Films and Plays

NEW PLAY
Loy A. Webb – “The Light” – The New Colony

MUSIC DIRECTION
Jeremy Ramey – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Stephanie Stockstill (from left), Cody Jolly and Kevin Webb in Black Button Eyes Productions’ “Shockheaded Peter.” | Cole Simon

CHOREOGRAPHY
Jenna Schoppe – “Yank! A World War II Love Story” – Pride Films and Plays

FIGHT CHOREOGRAPHY
Kyle Encinas – “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity” – Red Theater Chicago

ORIGINAL MUSIC IN A PLAY
Jesse Case – “Foxfinder” – Interrobang Theatre Project

SOUND DESIGN
Justin Glombicki – “In the Soundless Awe” – Saltbox Theatre Collective

COSTUME DESIGN
Beth Laske–Miller – “Shockheaded Peter” – Black Button Eyes Productions

LIGHTING DESIGN
James Kolditz – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

SCENIC DESIGN
Eric Luchen – “Foxfinder” – Interrobang Theatre Project