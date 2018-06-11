It was a grand night for Chicago’s theater community on Monday as the winners of the 45th annual Non-Equity Jeff Awards were announced at a gala ceremony at the Athenaeum Theatre. The awards recognize excellence achieved by area theater companies (in productions staged between April 1, 2017 through March 31, 2018), which do not operate under Equity union contracts.
Griffin Theatre Company’s production of “Ragtime,” Theo Ubique’s production of “Sweeney Todd: the Demon Barber of Fleet Street” won four awards apiece, while Steep Theatre received three awards for “Lela & Co” and another for “The Invisible Hand.”
Strawdog Theatre Company was honored with a special award for “30 years of collaboration as an innovative and provocative Ensemble.”
Here is the complete list of 2018 winners:
PRODUCTION – MUSICAL
“Ragtime” – Griffin Theatre Company
PRODUCTION – PLAY
“Lela & Co.” – Steep Theatre Company
DIRECTOR – MUSICAL
Scott Weinstein – “Ragtime” – Griffin Theatre Company
DIRECTOR – PLAY
Robin Witt – “Lela & Co.” – Steep Theatre Company
PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – MUSICAL
Jacquelyne Jones (Mrs. Lovett) – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
Philip Torre (Sweeney Todd) – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – PLAY
Cruz Gonzalez–Cadel (Lela) – “ Lela & Co.” – Steep Theatre Company
Michael B. Woods (Cyrano) – “Cyrano” – BoHo Theatre
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – MUSICAL
Katherine Thomas (Sarah) – “Ragtime” – Griffin Theatre Company
Missy Wise (Blanche) – “Bonnie & Clyde” – Kokandy Productions
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – PLAY
Owais Ahmed (Bashir) – “The Invisible Hand” – Steep Theatre Company
Stella Martin (Sherry) – “Nice Girl” – Raven Theatre Company
ENSEMBLE
“Ragtime” – Griffin Theatre Company
NEW MUSICAL
Jay Paul Deratany, Joe Stevens, and Keaton Wooden – “The CiviliTy of Albert Cashier” – Permoveo Productions i/a/w Pride Films and Plays
NEW PLAY
Loy A. Webb – “The Light” – The New Colony
MUSIC DIRECTION
Jeremy Ramey – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
CHOREOGRAPHY
Jenna Schoppe – “Yank! A World War II Love Story” – Pride Films and Plays
FIGHT CHOREOGRAPHY
Kyle Encinas – “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity” – Red Theater Chicago
ORIGINAL MUSIC IN A PLAY
Jesse Case – “Foxfinder” – Interrobang Theatre Project
SOUND DESIGN
Justin Glombicki – “In the Soundless Awe” – Saltbox Theatre Collective
COSTUME DESIGN
Beth Laske–Miller – “Shockheaded Peter” – Black Button Eyes Productions
LIGHTING DESIGN
James Kolditz – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
SCENIC DESIGN
Eric Luchen – “Foxfinder” – Interrobang Theatre Project