Griffin Theatre, Theo Ubique, Steep Theatre triumph at Non-Equity Jeff Awards

Kathy Voytko (Mother, from left), Blace McGraw (Coalhouse Walker III), Paula Hlava (Little Girl), Patrick Scott McDermott (Little Boy), and Benjamin Magnuson (Tateh) in a scene from "Ragtime" at the Marriott Lincolnshire Theatre. | LIZ LAUREN

It was a grand night for Chicago’s theater community on Monday as the winners of the 45th annual Non-Equity Jeff Awards were announced at a gala ceremony at the Athenaeum Theatre. The awards recognize excellence achieved by area theater companies (in productions staged between April 1, 2017 through March 31, 2018), which do not operate under Equity union contracts.

Griffin Theatre Company’s production of “Ragtime,” Theo Ubique’s production of “Sweeney Todd: the Demon Barber of Fleet Street” won four awards apiece, while Steep Theatre received three awards for “Lela & Co” and another for “The Invisible Hand.”

Strawdog Theatre Company was honored with a special award for “30 years of collaboration as an innovative and provocative Ensemble.”

Here is the complete list of 2018 winners:

PRODUCTION – MUSICAL

“Ragtime” – Griffin Theatre Company

PRODUCTION – PLAY

“Lela & Co.” – Steep Theatre Company

DIRECTOR – MUSICAL

Scott Weinstein – “Ragtime” – Griffin Theatre Company

DIRECTOR – PLAY

Robin Witt – “Lela & Co.” – Steep Theatre Company

PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – MUSICAL

Jacquelyne Jones (Mrs. Lovett) – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Philip Torre (Sweeney Todd) – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – PLAY

Cruz Gonzalez–Cadel (Lela) – “ Lela & Co.” – Steep Theatre Company

Michael B. Woods (Cyrano) – “Cyrano” – BoHo Theatre

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – MUSICAL

Katherine Thomas (Sarah) – “Ragtime” – Griffin Theatre Company

Missy Wise (Blanche) – “Bonnie & Clyde” – Kokandy Productions

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – PLAY

Owais Ahmed (Bashir) – “The Invisible Hand” – Steep Theatre Company

Stella Martin (Sherry) – “Nice Girl” – Raven Theatre Company

ENSEMBLE

“Ragtime” – Griffin Theatre Company

NEW MUSICAL

Jay Paul Deratany, Joe Stevens, and Keaton Wooden – “The CiviliTy of Albert Cashier” – Permoveo Productions i/a/w Pride Films and Plays

NEW PLAY

Loy A. Webb – “The Light” – The New Colony

MUSIC DIRECTION

Jeremy Ramey – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

CHOREOGRAPHY

Jenna Schoppe – “Yank! A World War II Love Story” – Pride Films and Plays

FIGHT CHOREOGRAPHY

Kyle Encinas – “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity” – Red Theater Chicago

ORIGINAL MUSIC IN A PLAY

Jesse Case – “Foxfinder” – Interrobang Theatre Project

SOUND DESIGN

Justin Glombicki – “In the Soundless Awe” – Saltbox Theatre Collective

COSTUME DESIGN

Beth Laske–Miller – “Shockheaded Peter” – Black Button Eyes Productions

LIGHTING DESIGN

James Kolditz – “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

SCENIC DESIGN

Eric Luchen – “Foxfinder” – Interrobang Theatre Project