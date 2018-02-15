13 Chicago chefs are semifinalists for 2017 James Beard Awards

It’s a baker’s dozen of Chicago chefs nominated as semifinalists for the 2018 James Beard Awards, it was announced Thursday.

Thirteen chefs are nominated for the “Oscars of the culinary world” in the category of Best Chef Great Lakes. They include:

Andrew Brochu, Roister

Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice

Diana Dávila, Mi Tocaya Antojería

Paul Fehribach, Big Jones

Brian Fisher, Entente

Jason Hammel, Lula Caféo

Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute

Ryan McCaskey, Acadia

David Posey and Anna Posey, Elske

Iliana Regan, Elizabeth

Noah Sandoval, Oriole

Zoe Schor, Split-Rail

Lee Wolen, Boka

Other Chicago semifinalists include:

Best new restaurant:

HaiSous

Mi Tocaya Antojería

Outstanding restaurant:

North Pond

Outstanding chef:

Tony Mantuano, Spiaggia

Carrie Nahabedian, Naha

Rising star chef:

Sarah Rinkavage, Marisol

Outstanding restaurateur:

Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group (Boka, GT Fish & Oyster, Girl & the Goat, and others)

Outstanding baker:

Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread

Outstanding bar program:

Lost Lake

Outstanding pastry chef:

Jennifer Jones Enyart, Dos Urban Cantina

Meg Glaus, Boka

Outstanding service:

Boka

Sepia

Outstanding wine program:

The Boarding House

Outstanding wine, spirits, or beer professional:

Charles Joly, Crafthouse Cocktails

The list of finalists will be announced March 14. The winners will be announced May 7 in a gala ceremony at the Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker.