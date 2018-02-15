It’s a baker’s dozen of Chicago chefs nominated as semifinalists for the 2018 James Beard Awards, it was announced Thursday.
Thirteen chefs are nominated for the “Oscars of the culinary world” in the category of Best Chef Great Lakes. They include:
Andrew Brochu, Roister
Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice
Diana Dávila, Mi Tocaya Antojería
Paul Fehribach, Big Jones
Brian Fisher, Entente
Jason Hammel, Lula Caféo
Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute
Ryan McCaskey, Acadia
David Posey and Anna Posey, Elske
Iliana Regan, Elizabeth
Noah Sandoval, Oriole
Zoe Schor, Split-Rail
Lee Wolen, Boka
Other Chicago semifinalists include:
Best new restaurant:
HaiSous
Mi Tocaya Antojería
Outstanding restaurant:
North Pond
Outstanding chef:
Tony Mantuano, Spiaggia
Carrie Nahabedian, Naha
Rising star chef:
Sarah Rinkavage, Marisol
Outstanding restaurateur:
Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group (Boka, GT Fish & Oyster, Girl & the Goat, and others)
Outstanding baker:
Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread
Outstanding bar program:
Lost Lake
Outstanding pastry chef:
Jennifer Jones Enyart, Dos Urban Cantina
Meg Glaus, Boka
Outstanding service:
Boka
Sepia
Outstanding wine program:
The Boarding House
Outstanding wine, spirits, or beer professional:
Charles Joly, Crafthouse Cocktails
The list of finalists will be announced March 14. The winners will be announced May 7 in a gala ceremony at the Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker.