It’s a baker’s dozen of Chicago chefs nominated as semifinalists for the 2018 James Beard Awards, it was announced Thursday.

Thirteen chefs are nominated for the “Oscars of the culinary world” in the category of Best Chef Great Lakes. They include:

Chef Andrew Brochu of Roister | Sun-Times File Photo

Andrew Brochu, Roister
Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice
Diana Dávila, Mi Tocaya Antojería
Paul Fehribach, Big Jones
Brian Fisher, Entente
Jason Hammel, Lula Caféo
Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute
Ryan McCaskey, Acadia
David Posey and Anna Posey, Elske
Iliana Regan, Elizabeth
Noah Sandoval, Oriole
Zoe Schor, Split-Rail
Lee Wolen, Boka

Other Chicago semifinalists include:
Best new restaurant:
HaiSous
Mi Tocaya Antojería

Outstanding restaurant:
North Pond

Chef/Partner Tony Mantuano at Spiaggia. | Al Podgorski~Chicago Sun-Times, FIle

Outstanding chef:
Tony Mantuano, Spiaggia
Carrie Nahabedian, Naha

Rising star chef:
Sarah Rinkavage, Marisol

Outstanding restaurateur:
Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Restaurant Group (Boka, GT Fish & Oyster, Girl & the Goat, and others)

Outstanding baker:
Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread

Outstanding bar program:
Lost Lake

Outstanding pastry chef:
Jennifer Jones Enyart, Dos Urban Cantina
Meg Glaus, Boka

Outstanding service:
Boka
Sepia

Outstanding wine program:
The Boarding House

Outstanding wine, spirits, or beer professional:
Charles Joly, Crafthouse Cocktails

The list of finalists will be announced March 14. The winners will be announced May 7 in a gala ceremony at the Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker.