2 films today at the Chicago International Film Festival

The Chicago International Film Festival continues through Sunday at AMC River East, 322 E. Illinois.

‘The Road Not Taken’ (China)

An ostrich farmer in debt to a crook is tasked with taking care of a kidnapped boy. This winning road movie zigzags across the Gobi Desert, a landscape of outlaw business pursuits. Director Tang Gaopeng hits many tonal notes in the three-day storyline. Motifs that rhyme include blood spilled on two roads and two characters mistakenly believing they accidentally killed two others. 5:45 p.m. Oct. 18; 3 p.m. Oct. 19; 2:45 p.m. Oct. 20

‘Shorts Program 2: Outside the Lines’

My favorite in this fine program of animated shorts is the 21-minute “Solar Walk.” Filmmaker Reka Busci, who studied at the Moholy-Nagy University of Art and Design in Budapest, imagines many origins of our universe. We go on a ride-along with cosmic explorers giddy with curiosity. 7:45 p.m. Oct. 18

For more festival details, go to www.chicagofilmfestival.com.