2 films today at the Chicago International Film Festival

The documentary "The Raft" includes footage of an anthropologist's trans-Atlantic raft trip in 1973 with 10 volunteers.

The Chicago International Film Festival continues through Sunday at AMC River East, 322 E. Illinois.

‘The Raft’ (Sweden/Denmark/U.S./Germany)

After launching two papyrus reed rafts to re-create pre-Columbian sailings, anthropologist Santiago Genovés found 10 people — men and women of different nationalities — to join him for a 101-day Atlantic crossing, in order to study human violence. Director Marcus Lindeen samples 16mm footage shot aboard their metal raft in 1973. He also interviews seven participants today. An actor’s voiceover, scripted from actual field notes, makes Genovés sound like a dangerous fool. Oddly enough, this otherwise worthwhile documentary often feels like a parody of unethical research experiments. 3:30 p.m. Oct. 16

‘Diane’ (U.S.)

Mary Kay Place plays a woman forever driving around her New England town to help neighbors and relatives, including an adult son with an addiction. Longtime film critic Kent Jones makes a don’t-miss dramatic debut after directing impressive docs about cinema, including “Hitchcock/Truffaut,” which screened at the 2015 fest. Errands by the title character thread a fabric of DIY support that sustains her community. In time her own hurts and emotional debts emerge and Diane comes into sharp, deep focus. 6 p.m. Oct. 16