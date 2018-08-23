2 James Patterson books, Rachel Hollis top Publishers Weekly best-sellers lists

James Patterson is co-author of the two top books on the hardcover fiction best-sellers list. | Getty Images

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Texas Ranger” by James Patterson and Andrew Bourelle (Little, Brown)

2. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

3. “Tailspin” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. “Feared” by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin’s)

6. “Cottage by the Sea” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

7. “Paradox” by Catherine Coulter (Gallery Books)

8. “The Other Woman” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

9. “An Unwanted Guest” by Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)

10. “The Money Shot” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

11. “The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

12. “The Good Fight” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

13. “Serpentine” by Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley)

14. “When Life Gives You Lululemons” by Lauren Weisberger (Simon & Schuster)

15. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

2. “Unhinged” by Omarosa Manigault Newman (Gallery)

3. “The Russia Hoax” by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside)

4. “Run Fast. Cook Fast. Eat Slow” by Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky (Rodale)

5. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

6. “Liars, Leakers and Liberals” by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

7. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

8. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

9. “Death of a Nation” by Dinesh D’Souza (All Points)

10. “House of Trump, House of Putin” by Craig Unger (Dutton)

11. “Unshakable Hope” by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

12. “Everything Trump Touches Dies” by Rick Wilson (Free Press)

13. “The Soul of America” by Jon Meacham (Random House)

14. “Indianapolis” by Vincent/Vladic (Simon & Schuster)

15. “Dopesick” by Beth Macy (Little, Brown)