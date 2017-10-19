2-story ‘Star Wars’ replica in yard for Halloween is big hit

A replica four-legged All Terrain Armored Transport, or AT-AT walker stands in the front lawn of a home in Parma, Ohio. | Patrick Cooley/The Plain Dealer-Cleveland.com via AP

PARMA, Ohio — A two-story “Star Wars”-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio is inspiring kids to pick up light sabers and attracting hundreds of visitors from across the state.

Elevator mechanic Nick Meyer spent half a year and over a thousand dollars building the four-legged All Terrain Armored Transport, or AT-AT walker, replica that’s nearly as tall as his home in the Cleveland suburb of Parma. Meyer says he built it with plywood, hard foam and plastic barrels, basing the design off a toy bought online.

He installed a Stormtrooper mannequin in front and outfitted the replica’s cockpit with red LED lights.

Meyer says he builds over-the-top exhibits every year for Halloween. The replica has become such an attraction that visitors are donating money to Meyer for his next display.

DAKE KANG, Associated Press