2018 Chicago Gospel Music Festival full lineup announced

The Canton Spiritualists and Israel & New Breed are among the headliners at the 2018 Chicago Gospel Music Festival, it was announced today. The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) also released the full lineup for the two-day free fest, June 1-2, in Millennium Park (201 E. Randolph) and the Chicago Cultural Center (78 E. Washington).

“Gospel music is the inspiration for so many music genres including the blues, soul, R&B, pop and jazz,” said Mark Kelly, DCASE commissioner. “We look forward to celebrating the music started here in Chicago more than eighty years ago and the current scene.”

For updates and more information about the fest, visit chicagogospelmusicfestival.us .

Here’s the lineup for the festival:

JUNE 1

Chicago Cultural Center

Noon–12:30 p.m. — TBD

12:40–1:10 p.m. — Verzuane McCoy and Worship Experience

1:20–1:50 p.m. — Gospel Hip Hop Showcase featuring Milton Calvin, Hector Dominguez and DNell

2:00–2:30 p.m. — Wendell Parker

2:40–3:10 p.m. — LaVargna Hubbard

3:20–3:55 p.m. — Elder Thomas Singers (winner of the ChicagoMade Gospel Music A&R Auditions)

Millennium Park – Jay Pritzker Pavilion

5:30–5:50 p.m. — Pastor Dan Willis and ChoZen Youth Choir 150!

6:00–7:00 p.m. — Church Girls Rock Too! featuring Ev3, Isaleana Elliot and Keshia McFarland

7:10–8:10 p.m. — The Canton Spirituals

8:20–9:30 p.m. — Israel & New Breed

JUNE 2

Millennium Park – North Promenade Tent

11 a.m.–5 p.m. — Kids Activities

11 a.m.–5 p.m. — Health & Wellness

Noon–4:00 p.m. — Youth Stage featuring youth choirs and open-mic opportunities

Millennium Park – Jay Pritzker Pavilion

4:30–5:15 p.m. — Special Perfomance (to be announced)

5:25–6:35 p.m. — “Oh Happy Day”: Chicago Choirs Celebrate the Music of Edwin Hawkins featuring: Anita Wilson, Jonathan Nelson, Beverly Crawford, Ted Winn, Bryan Popin, Rudy Currence and Latice Crawford

6:45–7:05 p.m. — House and Gospel Music Legacy

7:15–8:15 p.m. — The Walls Group

8:30–9:30 p.m. — Tri-City Singers Reunion