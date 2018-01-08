2018 Golden Globe Awards — the complete list of winners

Reese Witherspoon, (foreground) and the cast and crew of "Big Little Lies," accepting the award for best limited series or motion picture made for TV at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. | Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP

With a red carpet dyed black by actresses dressed in a color-coordinated statement, the Golden Globes were transformed into an A-list expression of female empowerment in the post-Harvey Weinstein era. Oprah Winfrey led the charge.

More than any award handed out Sunday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, Winfrey’s speech, which was greeted by a rousing, ongoing standing ovation, encapsulated the “Me Too” mood at an atypically powerful Golden Globes. The night — usually one reserved for more carefree partying — served as Hollywood’s fullest response yet to the sexual harassment scandals that have roiled the film industry and laid bare its gender inequalities.

Host Seth Meyers opened the night by diving straight into material about the sex scandals. “Good evening ladies and remaining gentlemen,” he began. In punchlines on Weinstein — “the elephant not in the room” — Kevin Spacey and Hollywood’s deeper gender biases, Meyers scored laughs throughout the ballroom, and maybe a sense of release.

Though it bills itself as Hollywood’s biggest party, the Golden Globes struck a slightly more formal, Oscar-like tone, complete with moments of appreciation for movie legends. Kirk Douglas, 101, appearing with his daughter-in-law, Catherin Zeta-Jones, received a warm standing ovation.

Here is the list of winners for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

MOTION PICTURE

—Motion Picture, Drama: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

—Actor, Motion Picture, Drama: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour.”

—Actress, Motion Picture, Drama: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

—Director, Motion Picture: Guillermo Del Toro, “The Shape of Water.”

—Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

—Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya.”

—Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: “Lady Bird.”

—Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: James Franco, “The Disaster Artist.”

—Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird.”

—Screenplay: Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

—Original Score: Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water.”

—Original Song: “This is Me,” from “The Greatest Showman,” music by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, lyrics by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul.

—Animated Film: “Coco.”

—Foreign Language: “In the Fade.”

TELEVISION

—Series, Drama — “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

—Actor, Drama: Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us,”

—Actress, Drama: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

—Series, Musical or Comedy: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

—Actor, Series, Musical or Comedy: Aziz Ansari, “Master of None.”

—Actress, Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

—Television, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV: “Big Little Lies.”

—Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies.”

—Supporting Actress, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies.”

—Supporting Actor, Series, Limited Series or TV Movie: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies.”

—Actor, Limited Series for Motion Picture Made for TV: Ewan McGregor, “Fargo.”