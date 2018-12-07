2019 Grammy nominations — Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with 8

Kendrick Lamar performs onstage at night three of the STAPLES Center Concert, sponsored by Sprite, during the 2017 BET Experience at Staples Center on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. | Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

The music of “Black Panther,” with Kendrick Lamar in its starring role, officially owns the 2019 Grammy Awards, where women are heavily represented in the major four categories following a year where their presence was barely felt.

The Recording Academy announced Friday that Lamar is the top contender with eight nominations, including seven for his musical companion to the Marvel Studios juggernaut starring Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan. “Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By” is up for album of the year, a category where women make up five of the eight nominees. Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae, H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile also are up for the top prize, along with Drake and Post Malone.

The upcoming Grammys is the first where the academy extended its top four categories from five nominees to eight.

The “Panther” nomination would give Lamar a chance to win album of the year after losing three times. His most recently loss was in February when his critically acclaimed “DAMN” fell short to Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic,” though Lamar’s project would go on to win a Pulitzer Prize for music two months later, making him the first non-classical or jazz artist to win the prestigious honor.

Lamar’s Top 10 hit, the SZA-assisted “All the Stars,” is nominated for both record and song of the year (a songwriter’s award). Five other songs scored nominations in both categories, including Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”; Childish Gambino’s “This Is America”; Drake’s “God’s Plan”; Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey’s “The Middle”; and Carlile’s “The Joke.”

Ella Mai’s “Boo’d Up” and Shawn Mendes’ “In My Blood” earned song of the year nods, while Post Malone’s “Rockstar” and Cardi B’s “I Like It,” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, round out the nominees for record of the year.

Following Lamar, Drake — the year’s most successful artist — earned seven nominations. Though nominated for album of the year, he was surprisingly shut out of best rap album, where his rival Pusha T earned a nomination.

Drake’s frequent collaborator, producer Boi-1Da, earned six nods, as did Carlile, who also scored nominations in the American Roots category.

Cardi B, Gaga, H.E.R., Morris, Gambino, producer Sounwave and engineer Mike Bozzi scored five nominations each.

The nominees for the 2019 Grammys mark a departure from this year’s show, where women were underrepresented in the top four categories. Of the eight best new artist nominees, six are women, including H.E.R., Chloe x Halle, Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha and Jorja Smith. Rock band Greta Van Fleet and country singer Luke Combs also earned nominations.

Recording Academy CEO Neil Portnow was criticized earlier this year at the Grammys when he said women need to “step up” when asked about the lack of women in the top categories, which he later acknowledged was a “poor choice of words.” It forced the academy to launch a new task force focused on inclusion and diversity; Portnow also announced he would be leaving the academy in 2019.

“In any given year there could be more folks from one area or one gender or one genre or one ethnicity that are making recordings and being successful with them than in another year. So, in many ways we’re just a reflection of that,” Portnow said in an interview with The Associated Press. “This year clearly there were many women not only making music but making great music and making music that resonates with our peer voters in terms of excellence, and so that certainly is at the forefront.”

Another milestone for women is in the non-classical producer of the year category, where songwriting extraordinaire Linda Perry earned a nomination. She’s just the seventh woman ever nominated for prize and first since 2004.

“Linda represents what we hope becomes the norm, which is the elimination of gender bias in producing and engineering in our industry,” Portnow said.

Perry will compete with Pharrell Williams, Boi-1Da, Larry Klein and Kanye West, the only nomination he earned.

Taylor Swift, a two-time album of the year winner, also only earned one nomination — her “reputation” album is up best pop vocal album. Justin Timberlake, whose “Man of the Woods” albums flopped earlier this year, picked up a nod for “Say Something,” his collaboration with Chris Stapleton.

Beyonce and Jay-Z, billed as The Carters, as well Ariana Grande, didn’t earn any of the big nominations. The Carters earned two nods in the R&B category along with best music video, while Grande picked up two nods in pop.

Artists who were completely snubbed include Carrie Underwood, Sam Smith, Migos, Kane Brown, Nicki Minaj, XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD, whose “Lucid Dreams” was one of the year’s biggest hits.

Some acts scored their first nominations ever, including Florida Georgia Line, whose megahit “Meant to Be” with Rexha is up best country duo/group performance. Camila Cabello, Malone, Mendes, Dan + Shay and DJ Mustard are also first-time nominees.

Gaga, who earned acting and music Golden Globe nominations Thursday, picked up four Grammy nominations for “Shallow,” while “Joanne” is up for best pop solo performance. The soundtrack for “A Star Is Born” was released after Grammy eligibility, though “Shallow” was released in time and also earned Cooper two nominations.

Other famous faces outside of music to earn nominations include Tiffany Haddish and former U.S. president Jimmy Carter, both up for best spoken word album. Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Fred Armisen, Jim Gaffigan and Patton Oswalt are up for best comedy album.

Mac Miller, who died in September, earned a nomination for best rap album with “Swimming.” Chris Cornell, who died last year, is up for best rock performance with “When Bad Does Good.”

Demi Lovato, who relapsed after six years of sobriety and was hospitalized for an overdose in July, earned a nomination for best pop duo/group performance for “Fall In Line,” her duet with Christina Aguilera.

Those who earned four nominations are Musgraves, Malone, PJ Morton, Dave Cobb, Ludwig Goransson, Noah Shebib and SZA, who earned a Golden Globe nomination alongside Lamar for “All the Stars” on Thursday.

Lamar has won 12 Grammys throughout his career. Though seven of his eight nominations come from “Black Panther,” he also earned a nod for co-writing Jay Rock’s “Win,” up for best rap song.

The 2019 Grammys will hand out awards in its 84 categories live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2019.

Here’s a list of nominees in the top categories at the 61th annual Grammy Awards, announced Friday by The Recording Academy:

— Album of the year: “Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi B; “By the Way, I Forgive You,” Brandi Carlile; “Scorpion,” Drake; “H.E.R.,”H.E.R.; “Beerbongs & Bentleys,” Post Malone; “Dirty Computer,” Janelle Monae; “Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves; “Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By,” Kendrick Lamar.

— Record of the year: “I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin; “The Joke,” Brandi Carlile; “This Is America,” Childish Gambino; “God’s Plan,” Drake; “Shallow,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper; “All the Stars,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA; “Rockstar,” Post Malone and 21 Savage; “The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey.

— Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Boo’d Up,” Ella Mai, DJ Mustard, Larrance Dopson and Joelle James; “In My Blood,” Shawn Mendes, Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris and Geoffrey Warburton; “The Joke,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth; “This Is America,” Childish Gambino and Ludwig Goransson; “God’s Plan,” Drake, Noah “40” Shebib, Boi-1Da, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan and Ron LaTour; “Shallow,” Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt; “All the Stars,” Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears and Anthony Tiffith; “The Middle,” Zedd, Grey, Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson and Marcus Lomax.

— Best new artist: Chloe x Halle; Luke Combs; Greta Van Fleet; H.E.R.; Dua Lipa; Margo Price; Bebe Rexha; Jorja Smith.

— Best pop solo performance: “Colors,” Beck; “Havana (Live),” Camila Cabello; “God Is A Woman,” Ariana Grande; “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?),” Lady Gaga; “Better Now,” Post Malone.

— Best pop duo/group performance: “Fall In Line,” Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato; “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” Backstreet Boys; “‘S Wonderful,” Tony Bennett and Diana Krall; “Shallow,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper; “Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 and Cardi B; “Say Something,” Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton; “The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey.

— Best pop vocal album: “Camila,” Camila Cabello; “Meaning of Life,” Kelly Clarkson; “Sweetener,” Ariana Grande; “Shawn Mendes,” Shawn Mendes; “Beautiful Trauma,” Pink; “Reputation,” Taylor Swift.

— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Love Is Here to Stay,” Tony Bennett and Diana Krall; “My Way,” Willie Nelson; “Nat “King” Cole & Me,” Gregory Porter; “Standards (Deluxe),” Seal; “The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!,” Barbra Streisand.

— Best dance/electronic album: “Singularity,” Jon Hopkins; “Woman Worldwide,” Justice; “Treehouse,” Sofi Tukker; “Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides,” SOPHIE; “Lune Rouge,” TOKiMONSTA.

— Best rock album: “Rainier Fog,” Alice In Chains; “Mania,” Fall Out Boy; “Prequelle,” Ghost; “From the Fires,” Greta Van Fleet; “Pacific Daydream,” Weezer.

— Best alternative music album: “Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino,” Arctic Monkeys; “Colors,” Beck; “Utopia,” Bjork; “American Utopia,” David Byrne; “Masseduction,” St. Vincent.

— Best urban contemporary album: “Everything Is Love,” The Carters (Beyonce and Jay-Z); “The Kids Are Alright,” Chloe x Halle; “Chris Dave and the Drumhedz,” Chris Dave And The Drumhedz; “War & Leisure,” Miguel; “Ventriloquism,” Meshell Ndegeocello.

— Best R&B album: “Sex & Cigarettes,” Toni Braxton; “Good Thing,” Leon Bridges; “Honestly,” Lalah Hathaway; “H.E.R.,” H.E.R.; “Gumbo Unplugged (Live),” PJ Morton.

— Best rap album: “Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi B; “Swimming,” Mac Miller; “Victory Lap,” Nipsey Hussle; “Daytona,” Pusha T; “Astroworld,” Travis Scott.

— Best country album: “Unapologetically,” Kelsea Ballerini; “Port Saint Joe,” Brothers Osborne; “Girl Going Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde; “Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves; “From A Room: Volume 2,” Chris Stapleton.

— Best jazz vocal album: “My Mood Is You,” Freddy Cole; “The Questions,” Kurt Elling; “The Subject Tonight Is Love,” Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz and Gary Versace; “If You Really Want,” Raul Midon With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza; “The Window,” Cecile McLorin Salvant.

— Best jazz instrumental album: “Diamond Cut,” Tia Fuller; “Live In Europe,” Fred Hersch Trio; “Seymour Reads The Constitution!,” Brad Mehldau Trio; “Still Dreaming,” Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade; “Emanon,” The Wayne Shorter Quartet.

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Call Me By Your Name”; “Deadpool 2”; “The Greatest Showman”; “Lady Bird”; “Stranger Things.”

— Producer of the year, non-classical: Boi-1da; Larry Klein; Linda Perry; Kanye West; Pharrell Williams.

— Best music video: “Apes–t,” The Carters; “This Is America,” Childish Gambino; “I’m Not Racist,” Joyner Lucas; “PYNK,” Janelle Monae; “MUMBO JUMBO,” Tierra Whack.

— Best music film: “Life In 12 Bars,” Eric Clapton; “Whitney,” (Whitney Houston); “Quincy,” Quincy Jones; “Itzhak,” Itzhak Perlman; “The King,” (Elvis Presley).