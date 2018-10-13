3 films today at the Chicago International Film Festival

The festival continues at AMC River East, 322 E. Illinois.

‘Guie’dani’s Navel’ (Mexico)

Sixteen-year-old Guie’dani reluctantly leaves her Oaxacan village to help her mother work as a live-in maid in Mexico City. Another maid tells them, “You really can’t count on anybody in this city,” and a radio newscaster notes “224 million acts of corruption” in the country. Director Xavi Sala skillfully focuses on class and prejudice in an upscale household. 6:15 p.m. Oct. 13; 4:30 p.m. Oct. 14; 3 p.m. Oct. 16

”The Extraordinary Journey of Celeste Garcia’ (Cuba/Germany)

A 60-year-old Havana planetarium guide gets a personal invitation from the Gryokite aliens living incognito among us to go to their planet. Despite a catchy allegorical set-up, writer-director Arturo Infante delivers a sentimental and trite satire of Soviet intercessors, Cuban bureaucrats and off-island boatlifts. 3:45 p.m. Oct. 13; 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14; 3:15 p.m. Oct. 18

‘Jumpman’ (Russia/Ireland/Lithuania/France)

The title character is a teen with congenital analgesia who is exploited by scammers: He jumps in front of cars to get money from drivers. This feel-no-pain everyman from an orphanage is mired in corrupt Russian courts in this unconvincing critique by Ivan I. Tverdovsky. 6:15 p.m. Oct. 13; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14; 2:30 p.m. Oct. 16

For more details from the festival, go to chicagofilmfestival.com.