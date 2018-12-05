5 new books with buzz, including Nora Roberts’ latest, Anna Burns’ Booker winner

Nora Roberts is getting buzz for her new book “Of Blood and Bone: Chronicles of The One, Book 2.” | Provided photo

“Of Blood and Bone: Chronicles of The One, Book 2” by Nora Roberts

What it’s about: In Book 2 in a best-selling apocalyptic series, young heroine Fallon Swift undertakes warrior training and moves closer to the day when her identity as The One will be revealed.

The buzz: “A mesmerizing follow-up that is bold and breathtaking,” says Kirkus Reviews.

“Milkman” by Anna Burns



What it’s about: In 1970s Northern Ireland, an 18-year-old girl is pursued by an older man (known as Milkman) with ties to a paramilitary group.

The buzz: Burns’ novel won Britain’s prestigious Man Booker Prize. Now, it gets a U.S. publication.

“All That Heaven Allows” by Mark Griffin

What it’s about: A biography of actor Rock Hudson, who lit up screens with co-stars such as Doris Day and Elizabeth Taylor but hid his homosexuality and died of AIDS in 1985.

The buzz: “Film fans will find Griffin’s book an informative piece of scholarship,” says Publishers Weekly.

“The Dakota Winters” by Tom Barbash

What it’s about: In this imagined family saga set in 1980 in New York City’s Dakota building, a young man tries to help his father revive his TV career while mingling with famous folks like John Lennon.

The buzz: It’s an Indie Next Pick of independent booksellers.

“Never Grow Up” by Jackie Chan

What it’s about: Memoir by the popular, Hong Kong-born actor/stuntman/singer.

The buzz: Chan has starred in such hits as the “Rush Hour” films, “Shanghai Noon,” “The Karate Kid” and the “Kung Fu Panda” animated films.