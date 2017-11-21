’70s teen idol and ‘Partridge Family’ star David Cassidy dies at 67

Entertainer and 1970s teen idol David Cassidy has died.

The musician and actor, 67, who starred in TV’s “The Partridge Family” (1970 to 1974), has died in Florida after being hospitalized with organ failure, according to a statement from his representative, Jo-Ann Geffen.

“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy,” the statement said. “David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”

In February, Cassidy announced that he had been diagnosed with dementia. Just before sharing that news, he said he was retiring from touring.

He acknowledged that family history had haunted him because he watched his grandfather struggle with dementia and saw his mother “disappear” from it as well.

The decision to stop live performances was because “I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions,” he said at the time. “I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

Before the health announcement, Cassidy had largely kept a low profile, making headlines in recent years mostly with DUI cases. In March 2014, a judge in Los Angeles sentenced Cassidy to three months in rehab and five years of probation in a drunken-driving case. Later that year, the performer pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated in upstate New York.

A child of Hollywood, he was the iconic teen idol of the 1970s. Before Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Zac Efron and the members of the 1980s Brat Pack, there was pop star Cassidy in his colorful polyester ensembles featuring giant collars and flared slacks. He and The Partridge Family had a No. 1 hit with the catchy tune “I Think I Love You” in fall 1970. His biggest solo single was a version of “Cherish,” which peaked at No. 9 after its release in 1971.

Lorena Bias, USA TODAY