8 ways for Chicagoans to get spooked this Halloween

The scariest thing about Halloween would be not celebrating it. The hair-raising holiday only comes once a year, and though it falls on a Tuesday this time around, there are plenty of activities in the coming days to get your fill of tricks and treats.

Chicago World’s Fair Murder Mystery Dinner

It remains one of the most alluring events in Chicago’s history — the 1893 World’s Fair was the convergence of incredible turn-of-the-century advancements and the primal killing spree of Dr. H.H. Holmes. The Driehaus Museum capitalizes on the intrigue with a themed murder mystery dinner that includes a cocktail reception, three-course dinner and character game. Get a costume ready — period attire is “highly encouraged.” 7 p.m. Oct. 20, 21, 27 and 28 , Driehaus Museum, 40 E. Erie, $175 for single ticket, $325 for a pair; driehausmuseum.org

Titanic Masquerade Party

Feel like the king of the world aboard the Spirit of Chicago yacht, decked out as the famed Titanic ghost ship. The three-hour cruise, beginning at midnight, offers numerous DJs, drinks and moonlit views of the Chicago Skyline. Come in costume as Jack or Rose and dance the night away without the nagging fear of icebergs. 11 p.m. check-in, Oct. 27, Spirit of Chicago, 600 E. Grand, $39-250; eventbrite.com

The Godfrey’s Haunted Hotel

Find a night of the living dead at this River North boutique hotel. The fourth floor I|O rooftop lounge is alive with a costume party complete with spellbinding music and novelty potions like a black-as-night margarita. Or, for a real scare, tour the fifth floor’s 20 “haunted” guest rooms that are straight out of a horror movie, some with virtual reality effects. The rooms can also be booked for nightmarish overnight stays. 8 p.m. Oct. 28, Godfrey Hotel Chicago, 127 W. Huron, $20-$30 (room reservations extra); godfreyhotelchicago.com

Insane Clown Posse

These clowns put even “IT” to shame. Fresh from September’s Juggalo March on Washington, Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope bring their wild spectacle (and lots of Faygo) to the Portage Theater. The horrorcore rap duo promise to play their marquee album “The Great Milenko” in full, along with a ton of other tricks in their bag. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29, Portage Theater, 4050 N. Milwaukee, $30-50; theportagetheater.com

Hex-A-Long “Hocus Pocus”

Before Sarah Jessica Parker was Carrie Bradshaw, she was bewitching souls as one-third of the Sanderson Sisters (also including Kathy Najimy and Bette Midler) in the cult classic ’90s flick “Hocus Pocus.” Music Box takes it back to Salem with an interactive screening and goodie bags full of bubbles, streamers and noisemakers to stir the dead. 7 p.m. Oct. 30, Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport, $10-13; musicboxtheatre.com

Coven

It’s the second coming for the psychedelic shock rock band that formed in Chicago in the late ’60s and has been credited with helping to give face to the occult rock scene — and also introducing the “sign of the horns” hand gesture to metal legions. After performing rituals on stage and being linked to the Manson murders in a wanton Esquire article, the band was pretty much forgotten about until vocalist Jinx Dawson gathered a new ensemble for an appearance at the Roadburn festival in the Netherlands in April. 8 p.m. Oct. 31, Metro, 3730 N. Clark, $25; metrochicago.com

House of the Dead

After the wild success of its recent Upside Down pop-up bar, in homage to hit show “Stranger Things,” Emporium is piecing together a new treat. The House of the Dead pop-up will take over the spot right next to the bar/arcade in “Logan Scare” and promises an immersive experience (especially after you’ve had a few). Through Nov. 4 at Emporium, 2367 N. Milwaukee, Free; emporiumchicago.com/location/pop-up

Day of the Dead: Tilica y flaca es la calaca

In Mexico, the time around Oct. 31 is referred to as Day of the Dead, a spiritual holiday when loved ones remember those that have passed and celebrate their lives through the creation of customized altars, called “ofrendas,” that feature photos, artwork and food. Every year the National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen displays ofrendas from modern Mexican folk artists, along with paintings and other installations around a central theme; in 2017, it’s “Tilica y flaca es la calaca,” or “as weak and thin as a skeleton.” Through Dec. 10 at the National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th, Free; nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org

