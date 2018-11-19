‘A Christmas Carol’: Our guide to the season’s Chicago-area shows

The Q Brothers Christmas Carol" puts a hip-hop spin on the classic tale. | Michael Brosilow

Here are some of the area productions of the beloved Charles Dickens classic tale:

Larry Yando returns as Ebenezer Scrooge in the annual Goodman Theatre staging that has become a holiday tradition. Nov. 17-Dec. 30 at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, $25-$119.

“Q Brothers Christmas Carol”: A hip-hop reinterpretation of the holiday classic. Nov. 20-Dec. 31 at The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand, $30-$52.

A music and dance filled staging of the holiday classic. Nov. 23-Dec. 22 at Drury Lane Theatre for Young Audiences, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, $13.

William J. Norris’ adaptation of Charles Dickens classic ghost story. Nov. 23-25 at College of DuPage Theater at McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $14, $16.

Celebrate the holidays with Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchit and three magical ghosts. Nov. 29-Dec. 24 at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights, $15, $30.

