A Tesori musical, tales of war and more in Griffin’s 2018 season

The Griffin Theatre Company is about to embark on its 30th anniversary season. Quite a milestone, and one that will be celebrated with its typical mix of a musical and contemporary plays.

Here’s the lineup:

“Violet” (Nov. 26, 2017 – Jan. 13, 2018): This musical, with a book and lyrics by Brian Crawley and music by Jeanine Tesori (of “Fun Home” fame), will be directed by Scott Weinstein (who previously staged “Ragtime” and “Bat Boy: The Musical” for Griffin), with musical direction by John Cockerill. With a score that is a fusion of rock, folk and gospel, “Violet” tells the story of a facially disfigured young woman who embarks on a cross-country bus trek in the Deep South in 1964 to see if a faith healer can transform her life.

“Ghosts of War” and “Letters Home” (presented in rotating repertory, April 6 – May 6, 2018): Based on the best-selling novel by real-life Army Reservist/engineer/Iraq War vet Ryan Smithson, “Ghosts of War,” this Chicago premiere has been adapted by Griffin artistic director William Massolia, and will be directed by Jason Gerace. It explores the nature of combat, military friendships and more. “Letters Home,” written and directed by Massolia, will be celebrating its 10th anniversary with this staging. Soldiers’ experiences in Iraq and Afghanistan are explored by means of their letters to home.

“The Harvest” (July 21 – Aug. 26, 2018): This Chicago premiere of a play by Samuel D. Hunter, directed by Jonathan Berry (who staged Hunter’s “Pocatello” at Griffin), looks at a group of young missionaries preparing to travel to the Middle East.

The plays will be presented at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee. Season subscriptions and single tickets for “Violet” are currently on sale at www.griffintheatre.com.

The season also will include two concert-style readings: Somerset Maugham’s “For Services Rendered,” directed by Robin Witt, and Githa Sowerby’s “Rutherford and Son,” directed by Elise Kauzlaric. Dates and venues will be announced shortly.