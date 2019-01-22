Soccer icon Abby Wambach doing a book based on her viral commencement speech

Retired soccer star Abby Wambach spoke of her journey of learning "to be grateful for what we have while also demanding what we deserve" with Barnard College's graduating class of 2018. Now, she's doing a book that stems from the viral speech. | Getty Images

Feminist icon Abby Wambach, international soccer’s all-time leading scorer, announced her new book, “Wolfpack,” with a sizzling Instagram video that called back to her viral 2018 Barnard College commencement speech.

“I wrote WOLFPACK because there has never been a more important moment for women everywhere to truly know the Power of their Wolf and the Strength of their Pack,” Wambach writes. “I believe in WOLFPACK because if we keep playing by the Old Rules, we will never change the game.”

The book, set to be released April 9 by Celadon Books, will include Wambach’s “new rules” for women to “claim their individual power, unite their Pack and take their lives, families, careers and world further than they could have imagined.”

The commencement speech that the book is based on covered equality issues such as the gender pay gap and four rules:

Make failure your fuel: “We must embrace failure as our fuel instead of accepting it as our destruction.”

Lead from the bench: “If you’re not a leader on the bench, don’t call yourself a leader on the field. You’re either a leader everywhere or nowhere.”

Champion each other: “As you go out into the world: Amplify each others’ voices. Demand seats for women, people of color and all marginalized people at every table where decisions are made. Call out each other’s wins and just like we do on the field: claim the success of one woman, as a collective success for all women.”

Demand the ball.

“Wolfpack” also promises four more rules.

This will be Wambach’s second book. She wrote a memoir titled “Forward,” published in 2016. During a publicity tour for that book she met her wife, Glennon Doyle.

WATCH THE BARNARD COLLEGE COMMENCEMENT SPEECH