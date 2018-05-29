ABC cancels reboot of ‘Roseanne’ following Jarrett tweet

In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

NEW YORK — ABC Entertainment president says the network has decided to cancel the ‘Roseanne’ reboot. The action comes on the heels of a tweet by Barr criticizing President Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said Barr’s comment about Jarrett “is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel the show.”

The “Roseanne” revival this spring was an unexpected major hit for ABC. It was particularly popular among many conservative viewers because Barr’s character expressed support for President Donald Trump. The series reboot had been averaging a 5.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 19.3 million viewers.

Barr’s now-deleted tweet read: “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” It was part of a busy period on Twitter for Barr, who wrote tweets or retweeted attacks on Michael Moore, Chelsea Clinton and George Soros. In her apology, Barr said the Jarrett comment was “in bad taste.”

On Tuesday Barr tweeted to Jarrett that she was sorry “for making a bad joke” about her politics and her looks. Jarrett, who is African-American, advised Barack and Michelle Obama.

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Prior to the decision by ABC on Tuesday, a twitter storm over the racist tweet had already erupted, with many on social media calling out the entire cast of “Roseanne” for their affiliation with Barr and the show and demanding the series’ cancellation.

“I don’t understand how John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf can work with the racist, xenophobic, Nazi-sympathizer Roseanne,” one tweet read. “John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Johnny Gelecki, Michael Fishman, Sara Chalke, and Alicia Goranson must all respond to Roseanne’s tweet about Valerie Jarrett. Your silence implicates you in her racism” wrote another Twitter user wrote.

Another tweet questioned the cast’s morality. “However much money Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert are getting out of this cultural train wreck, it’s not worth more than their own human decency. They should quit.”

Associated Press; Contributing: Sun-Times staff reporter Miriam Di Nunzio