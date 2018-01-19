Actor Bradford Dillman, starred in ‘The Way We Were,’ on Broadway, dies at 87

Veteran actor Bradford Dillman, who’s film credits include “The Way We Were,” “The Enforcer,” “Sudden Impact” “Escape from the Planet of the Apes” and the 1959 crime drama classic “Compulsion,” died Tuesday. He was 87. According to reports Mr. Dillman died from complications from pneumonia.

Mr. Dillman’s Broadway credits included the original production of Eugene O’Neill’s “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” opposite Dean Stockwell, and John Frankenheimer’s 1973 film version opposite James Mason, Robert Ryan and Lee Marvin. On television he made frequent guest appearances on top series including “Mission Impossible,” “The Wild Wild West,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Columbo.”

Mr. Dilman published his autobiography “Are You Anybody?: An Actor’s Life,” in 1997.

Survivors include children Jeffrey, Pamela, Charlie, Christopher and Dinah and stepdaughter Georgia.