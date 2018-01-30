Actor Mark Salling dies at 35; starred on ‘Glee’

Former "Glee" actor Mark Salling (right) arrives at federal court in Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. | AP Photo/Reed Saxon

Actor Mark Salling, who starred as Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the hit TV musical series “Glee,” has died. He was 35.

Although no official police or coroner’s report has been made public, TMZ.com is alleging that Salling died from an apparent suicide.

Salling had recently plead guilty to possession of child pornography and was scheduled to be sentenced March 7. Under the agreement, prosecutors had asked the judge to sentence the actor to four to seven years in prison and be required to register as a sex offender. A search warrant had turned up more than 50,000 images of child pornography on Salling’s computer.

In a statement, Salling’s attorney said the actor “was a gentle and loving person.” He is survived by his mother, father and one brother.”The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected,” the attorney’s statement said.

Contributing: USA Today