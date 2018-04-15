Actor R. Lee Ermey, in-your-face sergeant in ‘Full Metal Jacket,’ dies at 74

Actor R. Lee Ermey, the former Marine whose best-known role was a tough-talking drill instructor in “Full Metal Jacket,” has died at age 74.

A Sunday statement from the actor’s manager, Bill Rogin, said Ermey “passed away this morning from complications of pneumonia.”

Ermey began acting after serving 11 years with the Marines, some of them as a drill instructor. Hired at first as military advisor for Stanley Kubrick’s “Full Metal Jacket” (1987), he talked his way into his signature role.

“I always felt I was suited for the role of Gunnery Sgt. Hartman,” Ermey told the Sun-Times when the film was released. “But every time I asked Stanley about it, he politely smiled and said, `No. You’re not mean enough.’ ”

Instructed instead to round up extras to play boot-camp recruits, Ermey filmed himself greeting the candidates. “I’d go up and down the ranks, dressing down each individual with the most intimidating insults I could come up with,” Ermey said. “Just a lot of off-the-wall stuff. I could pretty well go on and on. A drill instructor never runs out of smart remarks and entertaining things to say, such as `You’re so ugly, you could be a modern art masterpiece.’ ”

The director was convinced and cast him. In his review of the film, Roger Ebert wrote that Ermey played the gunnery sergeant “with great brio and amazingly creative obscenity.”