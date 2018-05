Actress Margot Kidder, Lois Lane in ‘Superman’ movies, dies at 69

Lois Lane (Margot Kidder) flies with the Man of Steel (Christopher Reeve) in the 1978 film "Superman." | TMS & DC Comics Inc.

Actress Margot Kidder, who played Lois Lane in “Superman” (1978) and its three sequels, has died at age 69, Deadline reports.