After onstage accident, Marilyn Manson postpones Chicago concert

Marilyn Manson is postponing several upcoming tour dates, including a show next week in Chicago, after the singer was injured in a mishap onstage during a New York City performance and taken to a hospital.

The rocker issued a statement Sunday that said his Oct. 2-14 shows will be rescheduled. That means the Oct. 10 concert at the Riviera is off, as are dates in Boston; Huntington, New York; Toronto; Camden, New Jersey; Columbus, Ohio; Milwaukee; Kansas City, Missouri, and Houston.

Manson, whose 10th album “Heaven Upside Down” comes out Friday, was injured Saturday night toward the end of his set, ending the concert early. Variety reported that Manson fell backward onstage and a prop fell on him. He will be recuperating at his home in Los Angeles.