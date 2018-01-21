After SAG Award wins, Allison Janney and Sam Rockwell on fast track to Oscars

Allison Janney accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "I, Tonya" at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles. | Vince Bucci/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES — The Screen Actors Guild Awards is tipping the scales for some Oscar hopefuls with early supporting actor wins Sunday for “I, Tonya’s” Allison Janney and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’s” Sam Rockwell.

Rockwell, who beat out his co-star Woody Harrelson for the award, took his moment on stage to give a shout out his co-star Frances McDormand, who is nominated for her leading role in “Three Billboards,” which went into the evening with four nominations, including best ensemble.

“Frances, you’re a powerhouse,” Rockwell said. “I stand shoulder to shoulder with you and all the incredible women in this room who are trying to make things better. It’s long overdue.”

Other early wins included Northwestern alum Julia Louis-Dreyfus for actress in a comedy series for “Veep,” which also won outstanding comedy ensemble, and former Chicago stage actor William H. Macy for actor in a comedy series for “Shameless.” Macy beat out Aziz Ansari in the category, and the show avoided a potentially fraught moment in his loss.

Ansari was accused anonymously by a woman of aggressive sexual behavior in an account that has prompted some to question whether the encounter as described constitutes misconduct or a bad date. He accepted a Golden Globe two weeks ago while wearing a Time’s Up pin.

Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press