Ailing Bob Seger postpones upcoming tour dates, including Chicago stop

In this Oct. 21, 2012, file photo, Bob Seger performs at the Country Music Hall of Fame Inductions in Nashville, Tenn. | Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bob Seger today announced the postponement of upcoming tour dates due to an “urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae.”

The statement offered no further information.

“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll. It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon,” Seger said in the statement.

Seger and the Silver Bullet Band played their most recent show last Thursday night in Pittsburg. A Sept. 30 date in Columbus, Ohio, was subsequently cancelled.

The cancellations include a Nov. 17 show at the Allstate Arena.

Tickets sold for the postponed concerts will be honored at rescheduled dates as soon as they are made available.

Postponed concert dates include:

Oct 5 — Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct 7 — Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena

Oct 10 — Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

Oct 12 — St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center

Oct 14 — Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Oct 19 — The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct 21 — Frisco, TX Ford Center at The Star

Oct 24 — Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

Oct 26 — Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Oct 28 — Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Nov 2 — Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

Nov 4 — Inglewood, CA The Forum

Nov 7 — Boise, ID Ford Center

Nov 9 — Portland, OR Moda Center

Nov 11 — Seattle, WA KeyArena

Nov 13 — Billings, MT Rimrock Auto Arena

Nov 15 — St. Paul, MN XCEL Energy Center