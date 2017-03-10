Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bob Seger today announced the postponement of upcoming tour dates due to an “urgent medical issue concerning his vertebrae.”
The statement offered no further information.
“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll. It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon,” Seger said in the statement.
Seger and the Silver Bullet Band played their most recent show last Thursday night in Pittsburg. A Sept. 30 date in Columbus, Ohio, was subsequently cancelled.
The cancellations include a Nov. 17 show at the Allstate Arena.
Tickets sold for the postponed concerts will be honored at rescheduled dates as soon as they are made available.
Postponed concert dates include:
Oct 5 — Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Oct 7 — Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena
Oct 10 — Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
Oct 12 — St. Louis, MO Scottrade Center
Oct 14 — Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Oct 19 — The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct 21 — Frisco, TX Ford Center at The Star
Oct 24 — Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
Oct 26 — Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Oct 28 — Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Nov 2 — Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
Nov 4 — Inglewood, CA The Forum
Nov 7 — Boise, ID Ford Center
Nov 9 — Portland, OR Moda Center
Nov 11 — Seattle, WA KeyArena
Nov 13 — Billings, MT Rimrock Auto Arena
Nov 15 — St. Paul, MN XCEL Energy Center