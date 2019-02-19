Al Green adds Chicago Theatre concert to 2019 tour

Al Green performs on stage in concert as part of the Sydney Festival 2010 at the State Theatre on January 11, 2010 in Sydney, Australia. | Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

The legendary Al Green on Tuesday announced additional dates for his 2019 tour, including a May 7 stop at the Chicago Theatre (175 N. State).

The tour marks Green’s first extended road trek in seven years. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at livenation.com.

With a repertoire of hits that features such classics as “Let’s Stay Together,” “I Can’t Get Next to You,” “Higher Plane” and “I’m Still in Love With You,” the Grammy Award-winning Green also is the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor, and was named to Rolling Stone’s list of “100 Greatest Artists of All Time.” Pitchfork named him the “greatest living soul singer.”