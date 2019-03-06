Alex Trebek reveals he’s battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer

“Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek on Wednesday shared some highly personal and devastating news with his fans via YouTube. The 78-year-old television icon announced he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek is upbeat in the video, even quipping that he plans to beat the illness and continue working because he still has three years left on his current “Jeopardy” contract.

“I plan to beat the low survival rates for this disease,” Trebek remarks in the video.

In 2017, Trebek underwent brain surgery to treat blood clots. He made a speedy recovery and returned to his game show hosting duties one month later.

Trebek has hosted “Jeopardy” since 1984.