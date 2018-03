Allison Janney wins Oscar for playing Tonya Harding’s harsh mother

Allison Janney accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "I, Tonya" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.| Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Allison Janney has won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in “I, Tonya.”

Janney won for her caustic portrayal of Tonya Harding’s mother, LaVona Harding, in the film about the figure skater’s life.

It is Janney’s first Oscar win. She has won seven Emmys for her roles on the NBC drama “The West Wing” and the CBS comedy “Mom.”

The actress started her acceptance speech by joking, “I did it all by myself.” She quickly changed course, saying, “Nothing could be further from the truth.”