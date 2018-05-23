Alpana Singh returning to host ‘Check, Please!’

Chicago restaurateur and acclaimed sommelier Alpana Singh will be returning this fall to host the popular “Check, Please!” restaurant review series on PBS, it was reported Wednesday.

Singh hosted the show, which originates at WTTW-Channel 11 for 10 seasons until she stepped down to focus on the opening of her first restaurant in 2012. Singh will replace Catherine De Orio, who has hosted the show for the past five seasons.

In an interview with Crain’s, Singh said she wanted to return to the show for several reasons, including bringing more diversity to television programming. “I want to dig deeper and give a voice from the restaurant perspective. That’s missing from the conversation today. … Being a minority woman of color, I understand what it means to have someone of color on TV. That’s very powerful. I have a lot more maturity and understanding and respect of what it means to have a seat at that table.”