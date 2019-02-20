Our Pledge To You

Health

02/20/2019, 09:08am

Lisa Rinna’s daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin reveals struggle with anorexia

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 04: Amelia Hamlin attends the Rachel Zoe Spring 2019 LA Presentation at Hotel Bel-Air on September 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Amelia Gray Hamlin attends the Rachel Zoe Spring 2019 LA Presentation at Hotel Bel-Air on September 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. | David Livingston/Getty Images

By USA TODAY

Lisa Rinna’s 17-year-old daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin got personal on Tuesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” revealing how difficult her struggles with anorexia have been.

“No matter how many deaths anorexia causes, no matter how much blindness, no matter how much hair loss, all I cared about was the skinniness,” she told her mother in this week’s new episode of the show. “It’s hard.”

“I hope people in the entertainment industry can stop putting up this facade of being perfect because we all have (expletive),” she continued. “Probably we’re all way worse than everyone else. Literally, every single one of my friends, and I’m sure every single one of your friends, they think about how many calories they’re consuming in a day. When they sit down for a meal, they look at the bread basket and they think, ‘Holy (expletive).'”

In another scene in the episode, Rinna described how she noticed her daughter’s behavior.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Amelia Hamlin attends the CR Fashion Book Celebrating launch of CR Girls 2018 with Technogym at Spring Place on December 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Carine Roitfeld)

Amelia Gray Hamlin attends the CR Fashion Book Celebrating launch of CR Girls 2018 with Technogym at Spring Place on December 12, 2017 in New York City. | Noam Galai/Getty Images

“My response to her at first was, ‘You got to eat,’ ” she said. “And of course that scared the (expletive) out of me … It’s a very scary thing when your child is suffering. You feel totally helpless.”

Hamlin has gotten real about her struggle in the past, posting a photo on Instagram in March 2018 with a lengthy caption that detailed her experiences with the disease and how she has worked to achieve a healthier life.

“I have a lot of health complications after starving myself for so long so it’s going to be a journey that I go through for a large part of my life,” she wrote. “I still have an extremely healthy life style and I workout so hard all week to maintain my Body … I am getting there. One day at a time. I want to help.”

Maeve McDermott, USA TODAY
Read more at usatoday.com

USA TODAY

Currently Trending