Bobby Bones fills in for ailing Ryan Seacrest tonight on ‘American Idol’

Ryan Seacrest (left) and Bobby Bones share the "American Idol" stage on the episode that aired April 1. | ABC

Seacrest out — for one night, anyway.

A new clip of “American Idol,” shared by People magazine, revealed that radio host and in-house mentor Bobby Bones will step in for an ailing Ryan Seacrest as host of Monday’s episode.

“Welcome to ‘American Idol.’ Now, I am not Ryan Seacrest; I am Bobby Bones,” the “Dancing with the Stars” champ said in the episode, reportedly filmed weeks ago. “Sadly, Ryan is sick, and I look most like him so they asked me to fill his shoes tonight.

“Ryan, love you, buddy,” Bones added, “hope you get better.”

The substitute host received a pair of sneakers as a combination birthday/thank-you gift when he turned 39 on April 2.

“So Seacrest sent me these Jordans,” Bones said in footage shared to the official Twitter account for his radio program, “The Bobby Bones Show.”

According to a post on the website for the radio program, Seacrest signed the card: “Thanks for filling in my shoes for me on ‘American Idol.’ ”

Bones explained that when he was asked to step in for Seacrest, “that’s like going, ‘Hey, backup quarterback, we need you to jump in for Tom Brady real quick.’ ”

Still, Bones said he thought he did a “pretty good” job.

“Idol” celebrity duets continue during Monday’s episode, which will reveal the full Top 14.