‘American Pie’ actor to replace fired star of TV’s ‘Lethal Weapon’

Seann William Scott, best known for playing the randy Stifler in the 1999 comedy “American Pie,” will replace Clayne Crawford as Damon Wayans’ co-star on Fox’s “Lethal Weapon.”

Crawford was fired from the series after what executives described as repeated instances of “emotional abuse” of cast and crew members, dating back several months, for which the actor was repeatedly reprimanded. He apologized last month on Instagram, but blamed unsafe working conditions for his outbursts.

After Scott was announced as his replacement, Crawford shared a message of congratulations to the cast and crew of Lethal Weapon on Instagram, adding, “Riggs was a dream role and the experience will live with me forever. My heart is full. Good Luck nxt season!!”

In the third season of the action drama, based on the Mel Gibson-Danny Glover movie franchise about a rogue cop and his straitlaced partner, Scott will play a new character who joins forces with Wayans’ Roger Murtaugh, as Crawford’s Martin Riggs is written out.

It will be the first network series role for Scott.