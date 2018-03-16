American Theater Company is closing its doors

Chicago’s American Theater Company, which was responsible for the original production of “Grease,” and the premieres of “The Humans” and “Disgraced,” today announced it is ceasing operations. Its final production turned out to “We’re Gonna Be Okay,” which closed on March 4.

In a written statement from ATC’s board of directors, it was made clear that loss of revenue over the past few years, following the tragic death of artistic director PJ Paparelli in 2015, made it impossible for operations to continue: