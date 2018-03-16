Chicago’s American Theater Company, which was responsible for the original production of “Grease,” and the premieres of “The Humans” and “Disgraced,” today announced it is ceasing operations. Its final production turned out to “We’re Gonna Be Okay,” which closed on March 4.
In a written statement from ATC’s board of directors, it was made clear that loss of revenue over the past few years, following the tragic death of artistic director PJ Paparelli in 2015, made it impossible for operations to continue:
“Despite the innovative, engaging and inclusive approach to ATC that current artistic director Will Davis brought to our theater, which continued to garner a positive reception for our productions and educational programs, the theater has suffered from a reduction in earned revenue. This challenge was particularly acute this year, when despite the enormous success of works that originated at ATC – such as Tony Award winner The Humans and Pulitzer Prize winner Disgraced – our current productions have not been able to reach the audience they deserve. In the theater-rich Chicago community, it is increasingly difficult for a small non-profit organization like ours to thrive.”