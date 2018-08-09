Amy Morton to direct cast of women in ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’

If anxious real estate salesmen make for great drama, how about some anxious real estate saleswomen?

New York theater audiences will find out in May, when the first-ever all-female production of “Glengarry Glen Ross” will premiere under the direction of Chicago actor-director Amy Morton, the theatrical press reports.

A veteran of local theater and regular on NBCs “Chicago P.D.,” Morton directed a Steppenwolf production of the David Mamet classic in 2001 that starred male actors, as the original script required. This “Glengarry” will mark her Broadway debut.

The cast and venue have not been announced.

“Glengarry Glen Ross,” which premiered in 1984, is set in a competitive Chicago real estate office where four sales reps struggle to sell mostly worthless properties. It was adapted into a film in 1992.