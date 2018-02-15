Amy Schumer marries chef in starry Malibu ceremony, jokes, ‘I’m not pregnant’

Amy Schumer has tied the knot with a chef she introduced as her new love interest just four days ago.

People magazine says the comedian married Chris Fischer of Martha’s Vineyard in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, on Tuesday. The magazine says Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lawrence and Larry David were among the approximately 80 guests.

The “Trainwreck” star shared photos of the nuptials Thursday on Instagram, complete with a tutu-wearing pooch on her aisle. She jokes that she’s “not pregnant” and no gifts “but thank you for asking.” She urges people to consider making donations to support gun safety in the aftermath of the latest deadly school shooting, in Florida.

Schumer and her new guy only just made their relationship social media official with a smooch photo Sunday on Instagram. Rumors first popped up last November when the two were photographed together.

Schumer’s past loves include comedian Anthony Jeselnik, wrestler Dolph Ziggler and Chicago furniture designer Ben Hanisch, who dated her for a year and a half until their breakup last May. Hanisch revealed Thursday that he has moved on with New York artist Janine Doherty.