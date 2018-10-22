Amy Schumer reveals she’s pregnant, in the fine print

Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer arrive at the 72nd annual Tony Awards in New York in June 2018. | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Amy Schumer took the long way around to announce she’s pregnant with husband Chris Fischer.

The comedian and actress broke her baby news Monday on the Instagram stories of friend and journalist Jessica Yellin, visible to Yellin’s followers. At the end of a list of Schumer’s recommended congressional and gubernatorial candidates, Yellin (of the site NewsNotNoise.org) showed the line: “I’m pregnant — Amy Schumer.”

Schumer is known for her liberal politics: She was recently arrested protesting the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The 37-year-old made her film debut in the 2015 film “Trainwreck.” She starred this year in the movie “I Feel Pretty” and is scheduled to perform at the Chicago Theatre on Dec. 19 and 20.

Schumer married Fischer, a chef, in February.