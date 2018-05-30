Anchor Kathy Brock to retire from WLS-Channel 7 at end of June

Kathy Brock, co-anchor of the top-rated 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts in Chicago, plans to retire after 28 years at WLS-Channel 7.

Her last broadcast will be on June 27, the station said.

“The time just seems right for change; I want to explore other passions and see what life’s like off the night shift,” Brock said in the retirement announcement from ABC 7.

She said “there is poetry for me” in closing out her WLS career as a co-anchor alongside “dear friend” Alan Krashesky. Brock worked with Krashesky in her first job at the station, anchoring the morning news along with weatherman Jerry Taft and traffic reporter Roz Varon.

Krashesky became the 10 p.m. anchor just over two years ago after the retirement of Ron Magers. No successor has been named for Brock.