Anthony Bourdain receives Emmy nominations posthumously

In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, Anthony Bourdain arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Globe-trotting food chronicler Anthony Bourdain received several posthumous Emmy nominations on Thursday.

Bourdain’s CNN series, “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” got six nods, including two personally for Bourdain as executive producer, host and writer. A seventh nod went to his “Explore Parts Unknown” on cnn.com.

RELATED

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead in France

Anthony Bourdain leaves most of $1.2M estate to his daughter in will

Bourdain took his life in early June in eastern France, where he was working on an episode of his show. He was 61.

Also a celebrated author, Bourdain was known for using culinary traditions as a storytelling tool to explore cultures around the globe.

He won Emmy Awards from 2013 through 2016 for outstanding informational series or special for “Parts Unknown.”