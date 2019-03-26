Apple TV+ big-name show lineup includes Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Bill Murray

Apple is dropping into the streaming TV segment in a big way.

The tech giant has unveiled ambitious plans for its video programming. Apple is investing heavily in dramas, comedies and movies with big-name stars and producers, hoping to replicate the success seen by other streaming services including Netflix and Amazon Prime. They’ll surface starting this fall as a subscription service on the Apple TV app, with pricing details unannounced.

So far, it’s released only “Planet of the Apps,” a “Shark Tank”-like competition series, and “Carpool Karaoke,” based on James Corden’s long-running late-night segments.

So what is the tech giant going to offer streaming customers, in addition to the Oprah Winfrey documentaries/original, unscripted content programming and Book Club announced Monday?

Brie Larson

Larson, who triumphed at the box office with “Captain Marvel,” will try her hand at producing and starring in an Apple series. The untitled project is based on the book “Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA,” by former CIA undercover operative Amaryllis Fox.

Chris Evans

Chris Evans has been tapped to executive produce and star in “Defending Jacob,” a drama based on the book by William Landay. Evans, best known as Captain America in the Marvel movie franchise, will play a man whose 14-year-old son is the prime suspect in a murder.

A Bill Murray movie

Director Sofia Coppola is reuniting with her “Lost in Translation” star Bill Murray in “On the Rock,” a film about a larger-than-life figure who reconnects with his daughter during an adventure in New York City. Rashida Jones (“Parks and Recreation”) is also set to star.

Reese and Jennifer and morning TV

First, this isn’t a morning show: It’s “The Morning Show,” a drama about an”Today”-like show. The series, inspired by Brian Stelter’s book “Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV,” will star Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. Apple has already picked up two 10-episode seasons.

‘Time Bandits’

The new comedy series, about a young boy who get picked up by a group of time travelers, is based on the 1981 movie from “Monty Python” alum Terry Gilliam. “Thor: Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi has also been added to the project.

‘My Glory Was I Had Such Friends’

Jennifer Garner and director J.J. Abrams, who teamed up on ABC’s “Alias” more than a decade ago, are reuniting for this limited drama series about a group of women supporting a friend waiting for a heart transplant. The show is based on the memoir by Amy Silverstein.

Snoopy and friends

Get the gang together and bring the dog, too! The beloved characters from “Peanuts,” created by Charles M. Schulz, will make their home at Apple with series, specials and shorts based on “Peanuts” characters. The partnership with the media company that owns the “Peanuts” universe will include STEM content such as space education with an astronaut version of Snoopy in partnership with NASA.

‘Sunny’ Day

Fans of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” will be happy to see Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day working on this project as writers and producers. McElhenney also stars in the workplace series about a video-game studio, alongside F. Murray Abraham (Oscar-winner for “Amadeus”) and Danny Pudi (“Community”).

NBA star Kevin Durant’s ‘Swagger’

The Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant’s life in youth basketball is the basis for the drama “Swagger,” which explores the lives of players, families and coaches in an amateur basketball league. The NBA star is an executive producer along with Brian Grazer (“Friday Night Lights”).

Spielberg’s ‘Amazing Stories’ returns

Executive producer Steven Spielberg is rebooting his NBC anthology series “Amazing Stories” for Apple TV. The sci-fi/fantasy series, which ran from 1985-87, includes Edward Burns (“Saving Private Ryan”) and Kerry Bishe (“Halt and Catch Fire”) in episodes.

Space cases

Another series flexing its off-screen pedigree is “For All Mankind,” which explores how different our world would be if the space race had never ended. The series is being created by Ronald D. Moore (“Outlander,” “Battlestar Galactica”) and stars Joel Kinnaman (“The Killing”).

A second series, “Foundation,” also travels into the frontiers of space, following a group of humans living on different planets. The series is based on Isaac Asimov’s novels.

Animated ‘Park’

An animated musical series with stars of “Frozen” and “Hamilton” could be a slam dunk. “Central Park,” about a family of caretakers in the famed New York City park,includes the vocal talents of Josh Gad (“Frozen”), Kristen Bell (“Frozen,” “The Good Place”), Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”) and Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”).

M. Night Shyamalan scares

Filmmaker Shyamalan is behind a thriller series sure to be stocked with the twisty, mind-bending reveals that made movies such as “The Sixth Sense” so successful.

A poetic Emily Dickinson comedy

Hailee Steinfeld (“Bumblebee”) will lead “Dickinson” – yes, it’s a comedy – about the early life of poet Emily Dickinson, with Jane Krakowski (“30 Rock”) as the poet’s mother.

