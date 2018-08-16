From presidents to pop stars, notables react to passing of Aretha Franklin

She was the undisputed Queen of Soul, and an American treasure. On Thursday, celebrities and notables shared their thoughts on the passing of Aretha Franklin, who died at the age of 76, after battling pancreatic cancer.

Bill Clinton

“Hillary and I mourn the loss of our friend Aretha Franklin, one of America’s greatest national treasures. For more than 50 years, she stirred our souls. She was elegant, graceful, and utterly uncompromising in her artistry. Aretha’s first music school was the church and her performances were powered by what she learned there. I’ll always be grateful for her kindness and support, including her performances at both my inaugural celebrations, and for the chance to be there for what sadly turned out to be her final performance last November at a benefit supporting the fight against HIV/AIDS. She will forever be the Queen of Soul and so much more to all who knew her personally and through her music. Our hearts go out to her family and her countless fans.”

Hillary Clinton

Mourning the loss today of @ArethaFranklin who shared her spirit and talent with the world. She deserves not only our RESPECT but also our lasting gratitude for opening our eyes, ears and hearts. Rest in eternal peace, my friend. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 16, 2018

John Legend

Salute to the Queen. The greatest vocalist I've ever known. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #Aretha — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 16, 2018

Ava DuVernay

“Looking out on the morning rain

I used to feel so uninspired

And when I knew

I had to face another day

Lord, it made me feel so tired

Before the day I met you

Life was so unkind

But you’re the key to

My peace of mind.”

Her voice/swagger was peerless.

Thank you, #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/5gp0OP10Jf — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 16, 2018

Carole King

What a life. What a legacy!

So much love, respect and gratitude.

R.I.P. @ArethaFranklin https://t.co/400K1U5IHI — Carole King (@Carole_King) August 16, 2018

Bette Midler

The greatest voice in American popular music has been stilled. Our beloved #ArethaFranklin has gone. For me, she was a musical lighthouse, guiding and inspiring with every note. I loved her so and love her still. Goodbye, Queen of Soul. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 16, 2018

Andy Cohen

There will never be another Queen of Soul. Aretha Franklin is the embodiment of a soul blessed with a special gift. Grateful we have decades of recordings that will live on. Long Live The Queen. #RIPAretha — Andy Cohen (@Andy) August 16, 2018

Shonda Rhimes