Aretha Franklin, ‘Queen of Soul,’ Rock Hall of Famer, dead at 76 of cancer

Aretha Franklin, a singer who changed the face of rock and roll, soul and R&B with such classics as “Think” and her signature song “Respect,” died Thursday at her home in Detroit.

She was 76 and had pancreatic cancer, according to her representative Gwendolyn Quinn, who released a written statement from Ms. Franklin’s family that said she died at 9:50 a.m. Thursday.

The statement said: “Franklin’s official cause of death was due to advanced pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin’s oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute” in Detroit.

The family’s statement also said: “In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.”

The statement continued: “We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

Ms. Franklin had been battling cancer for several years. Her health issues forced her to cancel concert engagements periodically, including one in New Jersey in March, followed by an April date at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

In 2017, she formally announced her retirement, with the caveat that select concert dates were possible.

Though Ms. Franklin made her home in Detroit, she was extremely fond of Chicago and often played in and around the city, including frequent concerts at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park.

“Every performance she gave here was out of this world,” said Ravinia president and CEO Welz Kauffman. “People would quibble that in her later years perhaps her vocals were not what they once were. But the sheer grandeur of her vocal prowess was unlike anything we will ever see again. When she took off that white fur coat [a stage staple favored by Franklin in recent years] and sat down at the piano, it was like going to church. It was a very gospel-focused, very ‘God for all of us’ moment — a unifying moment for all of us. It was just heaven.”

Ms. Franklin’s love of gospel music shone brightly at Chicago’s Arie Crown Theater in 1972 when she performed “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” at the funeral for the iconic “Queen of Gospel,” Mahalia Jackson. Eddie Robinson, who was Jackson’s pianist, said it was the best rendition of the standard he’d ever heard.

Chicago rapper Rhymefest said that although he never met Ms. Franklin, her music filled his soul.

“I only met Aretha through her music. Her music raised me,” he said. “It raised many of us. Aretha Franklin defined America for decades. I pray that other artists today can get hip to the contributions Aretha made to music and to the world. She is one of our last national treasures.”

“Music would not be the same without Aretha Franklin,” said journalist Clarence Waldron, her onetime publicist and a former editor at Jet magazine.

The first female artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Ms. Franklin amassed 18 Grammy Awards as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award and Grammy Legend Award. She sold more than 75 million records; her biggest hits include “Respect,” “Chain of Fools,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” “Think,” “Pink Cadillac” and “I Say a Little Prayer for You.”

Her most recent albums included 2016’s critically acclaimed, Babyface-helmed “Divas,” which also featured several tracks produced by Stevie Wonder, and 2017’s “A Brand New Me.” An upcoming compilation, “The Atlantic Singles Collection 1967-1970,” a 34-song survey chronicling her early years at the label, is set for release in September. Her 2014 cover of Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” reached No. 47 on Billboard’s R&B chart. It became Ms. Franklin’s 100th charting single, making her the first woman to reach the milestone.

A national treasure to everyone. But to me personally, Aretha Franklin was my dear, dear friend, my homegirl, and I loved her a lot. From seeing her as a baby singing and playing at the piano at her father’s home, to her giving a rousing performance atthe White House, she has always been amazing. No matter how the music has changed over the years, she remained so relevant.

Berry Gordy, the founder of Motown records, released a statement Thursday about her passing: “Though never signed to Motown, Aretha was considered part of my family. We always shared fond memories of the Motor City, life, and just things. Her passing is not only a tremendous personal loss for me, but for people all over the world who were touched by her incredible gift and remarkable spirit. Aretha Franklin will always be the undisputed Queen of Soul, and her legacy will live forever. My condolences go out to her sons, other family members, friends and fans. I will miss her.”

Ms. Franklin received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005 from President George W. Bush, and, in 1999, President Clinton awarded her the National Arts Medal. She performed “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” at the 2009 inauguration of President Barack Obama.

Her ties to Chicago included admiration and strong friendships with legendary singer Mavis Staples and gospel great Albertina Walker.

“Aretha was the star in Detroit,” Waldron said. “She would come to Chicago and have to step up her game, so to speak, because Mavis was another powerhouse.”

Walker “was her idol — her sense of fashion and how she would always be on when she was onstage,” Waldron said.

Ms. Franklin recorded songs associated with Walker including “Mary Don’t You Weep.”

Born in Memphis, Ms. Franklin was raised in Detroit and made her home there since the 1980s. Her father was civil rights leader Rev. C.L. Franklin, one of the most prominent Baptist ministers of his time. Young Aretha began singing as a child at his Detroit church, New Bethel Baptist.

At 14, “She blew the church away singing these gospel songs,” said Robert M. Marovich, author of “A City Called Heaven, Chicago and the Birth of Gospel Music,” who is editor of the website journalofgospelmusic.com.

Chicago’s Rev. James Cleveland, known as the “King of Gospel,” was her most influential piano teacher, according to Marovich. When Cleveland left Chicago and moved to Detroit, Ms. Franklin’s father gave him a place to stay.

“That whole gospel community between Chicago and Detroit was closer than the five-hour drive would suggest,” Marovich said.

“Her singing helped me to discover the music of the heartstrings,” said Chaz Ebert. “From ‘Natural Woman,’ and ‘Giving Him Something He Can Feel,’ to ‘I Say a Little Prayer,’ ‘Brand New Me,’ and “Chain of Fools,” I used her brand of soul to take me through various transitions of wondering about love, falling in love, discovering sex, nursing a broken heart and going through the process all over again. Deep, deep into the human psyche. I loved Aretha and the news of her passing leaves me heartbroken. On the few occasions when Roger and I ran into her at events, I was surprised to find out that she could be shy. Maybe that was part of her need for privacy. But when she was comfortable, she was playful and teased Roger about being a Gemini man. I am just saying a prayer for her, and thanking her for all of the deeply soulful heart connections she engendered.”

Ms. Franklin recorded her first gospel songs at Chicago’s famed Chess Records in the late 1950s. She would soon opt for a more secular singing career and in 1967 signed with Atlantic Records.

In 1972, she recorded the LP “Amazing Grace” with Cleveland and the Southern California Community Choir. Soon, it was being described as the biggest-selling live gospel album of all time.

In 1976, her smoldering take on “Giving Him Something He Can Feel,” from the “Sparkle” soundtrack by Chicago’s Curtis Mayfield, propelled her back onto the charts.

Some music and gospel purists groused about her moving back and forth between genres, “but her father said she never left the church,” Marovich said.

In the late 1980s, she produced and sang on “One Lord, One Faith, One Baptism,” a recording that included spoken word passages from the Rev. Jesse Jackson of Chicago’s Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

“She understood that she had a real unique gift from God. She knew that she was more than blessed with her voice,” Waldron said, “and that’s what carried her.”

But she also evolved and kept up with changes in the recording industry, telling him: “I try to stay current on the latest musical trends, and I like to know who’s who.”

In a 2015 interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, Ms. Franklin explained why Motown, the Detroit-based juggernaut, wasn’t part of her career path.

“I knew all those people being portrayed,” she said. “We came up together. Even though Motown was eight blocks from our family home, before I signed with Columbia, my dad went over to talk to [Motown founder] Berry [Gordy] about having me sign with him. It didn’t work out with them. I don’t know why. I do know that Berry wanted me to have national and international exposure, and at that time Berry was not that far along with his company. He didn’t have it in place to get me where he said I needed to be. But we’ve remained wonderful friends over the years. I would go past Motown occasionally just to see who was recording. I was a teenager, and there would be all these big stars there!”

Ms. Franklin mentored many other talents.

“She just showed us the way,” said Marshall Thompson of the Chi-Lites.

When his group toured with her during the 1970s, the Chi-Lites learned from her example about being on time, getting paid upfront, and taking care of one’s voice, he said. “When I used to go in the dressing room with her, I used to see hot tea a lot,” Thompson said.

Whenever Ms. Franklin came to Chicago, she loved to shop. And though she loved visiting upscale Tiffany’s and dining on French cuisine, Waldron said she remained a “real down-to-earth, simple kind of person,” just as happy eating gumbo delivered to Ravinia from Capt.’s Hard Time Dining on 79th Street.

More than once, Waldron said, he heard her express her appreciation for Lem’s Bar-B-Que by declaring, “I’m going down to Lem’s to get me some ribs, y’all!”

He said Ms. Franklin also was a gifted cook who made her guests terrific banana pudding, coconut cake and oxtail soup.

She liked to soak in the serenity at the Buckingham Fountain.

“Oh, Clarence, it’s so beautiful, so relaxing,” she said of Chicago’s famed lakefront fountain. “I bring my grandkids there, and they loved it.”

And though she might be wearing jeans, Ms. Franklin would top them with one of her many furs. “She loved her mink coats, and she never cared whether anyone liked it or not,” Waldron said.

She was married twice, the first time at 19 to Theodore White and, in 1982, to actor Glynn Turman. Both marriages ended in divorce. Ms. Franklin is survived by four sons.

Arny Granat, co-founder of JAM Productions, the local promoter for her Chicago concerts, said Ms. Franklin was a marvelous force in the music business.

“When Aretha sang, you knew she was in the house,” Granat said. “She had something special that went beyond being a great singer. Very few artists had it. Prince had it. Elvis had it.

“Aretha’s legacy will be one of greatness,” he said. “She sang to the world.”

In a 2017 interview with the Sun-Times, when asked how much music still meant to her, Ms. Franklin said, “You couldn’t be more blessed than being able to do what you love most and make a living at it as well. No one loves music more than me.”

