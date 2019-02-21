Ariana Grande first since The Beatles to have the top 3 songs on Hot 100 chart

Ariana Grande just achieved a musical milestone that hasn’t been seen since 1964.

The top three spots in the latest Billboard Hot 100 songs chart are songs from Grande’s new album “Thank U, Next.”

The album’s title track is No. 3, with “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” debuting at No. 2 and “7 Rings” in its fourth week at No. 1.

That makes Grande, who it’s been reported will headline Lollapalooza this summer in Chicago, the first performer to hold the top three spots on the Hot 100 since The Beatles had America’s top three songs for five weeks in March and April 1964 with “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Twist and Shout”” and “Do You Want to Know a Secret.”

Grande and The Beatles are the only two acts ever to achieve this milestone, according to Billboard.

Grande will be in Chicago to play the United Center June 4 and 5.

