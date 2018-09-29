‘Art on the Mart’ lights up Merchandise Mart with dazzling nighttime projection

The first, "Art on the Mart" display on the Chicago River Walk. A digital public art installation projected on the side of the Merchandise Mart building. | Rick Majewski For the Suntimes

Chicagoans got their first peek on Saturday at the “Art on the Mart” series, touted as the world’s largest and longest-running digital art projection as it turns the city’s iconic Merchandise Mart into a 2.5-acre art canvass.

Wacker Drive was closed to traffic so more than a thousand people could pack in for a view of the 115,000-square foot spectacle on the massive riverfront building’s south facade.

About 200 different pieces of art will be beamed onto the building as the series continues for two hours a night, five nights a week and 10 months a year. Designers say they installation has twice the clarity of a 4K Ultra HD television.

Officials from Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office have contended the displays will become as much of a Chicago staple as the Bean at Millennium Park and the Picasso at Daley Center plaza.

