The Grid: Exploring the Auburn Gresham neighborhood

Today’s stop is Auburn Gresham. This neighborhood is about nine miles southwest of downtown Chicago. Like many of Chicago’s neighborhoods, the area that became Auburn Gresham was mostly rural until immigrants working at the 1983 World’s Columbian Exposition moved into the area and development followed including the creation of the Auburn Lake Lagoon which today is still a central focus of the neighborhood. Auburn Gresham is known for being part of Chicago’s so-called bungalow belt with hundreds of the Arts and Crafts inspired brick homes throughout the residential area. For over 100-years, St. Sabina Church has been an important part of this working class community especially for it’s work on social justice issues. Plus, there’s the food. Auburn Gresham has some of the finest soul food in the city.

The beauty of one of Auburn Gresham’s hidden gems is impressive even in winter. When I walked through Auburn Park, it wasn’t in its full glory. It was chilly, the trees were bare and it was empty except for geese, but it was still so picturesque and lovely.

Auburn Park has three winding, irregularly shaped lagoons, edged with hand-hewn rock retaining walls. There are two romantic bridges and two islands in the midst of lagoons, surrounded by meandering walking paths, sturdy benches and beautiful Victorian-era homes along Winneconna Parkway.

In the summer, there are plenty of flowering shrubs and trees and fountain jets in the water. Locals still enjoy fishing in the lagoons. This peaceful and serene respite is a familiar one to those from Auburn Gresham but it was new to me.

History

The park was originally situated on inhabitable marshland and developed by real estate developers as an alternative to the hustle and bustle of city living close to downtown. The eight-acre park was developed in 1872 on land that was formerly owned by Chicago’s first mayor, William Ogden.

Spurred on by real estate development and speculation, the first railroad line was constructed in 1852, and by the early 1870s, three other railroads ran through the community. The area of Auburn Gresham was annexed into Chicago in 1889.

Work on the railroads in the mid-19th century brought many European settlers including the Irish, who were the predominant population of the era. (German and Dutch farmers were the first European settlers of the area.) The city’s first St. Patrick’s Day parade started in Auburn Gresham, stepping off at 79th Street – known as the Southtown Parade.

There was a large Roman Catholic population and five large parishes existed to serve the community. Many Catholics lived close to their churches, with many were clustered near two of the largest, St. Leo and St. Sabina.

Around the turn of the 20th Century, Halsted and 79th Street became a major streetcar transfer point, and the nearby intersection became a busy commercial district. Currently, public transit is still a vital and major thoroughfare —the 79th Street bus line is CTA’s busiest.

Auburn Gresham weathered the Great Depression and World War II. In the 1950s and 1960s, as restrictive covenants were struck down by the courts. Covenants that had prohibited African Americans from living in most neighborhoods outside of the “Black Belt,” were lifted and many moved looking for better housing and less crowded neighborhoods. Many moved into Auburn Gresham. Unfortunately, this resulted in white flight.

“At one time in the early 1960’s, of 62,000 residents, 95% were of Irish Catholic or Dutch (descent),” said Carlos Nelson, Executive Director of The Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation. “Ten years later, of it’s 64,000 residents – 98% African Americans.”

African-Americans seeking better housing and schools for their children moved to neighborhoods that were formerly “off limits” were greeted by white neighbors and residents leaving for the suburbs. It happened so quickly and drastically in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood that it was devastating for its infrastructure and commerce.

“White flight is really the sociological term which is quite applicable here,” said Nelson. The lingering effects of white flight, decades of redlining and disinvestment created a decline in the community’s growth, infrastructure, safety and jobs. Businesses, churches and schools closed. Many empty lots and shuttered buildings were a physical reminder of the daunting economic challenges facing residents.

Despite the challenges, the spirit of the neighborhood has persevered and fought to create safety nets and opportunities for a community. “The black folks that moved in here during that white flight or ethnic succession they maintained there properties, and if you look around this bungalow belt, these homes are still very nicely kept,” said Nelson. “That’s one thing that makes Auburn Gresham unique, the strong African Americans that moved here in the 1960’s and 70’s and still maintain it now.”

In recent decades, there is a redefined vision of Auburn Gresham gaining momentum. From highly visible community activists like Fr. Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina’s to community residents doing their part on their blocks, Auburn Gresham is continuing its efforts to fight for a more positive future.

“What I love about it is its families its people that have lived here years upon years. Its got this rich history,” said Pfleger. “Once we get the development and the investment that needs to be done. People will find out when they come here and they do business here, their business is successful. I think the neighborhood is a real hidden jewel.”

A form of neighborhood watch, block clubs, are hoping watchful eyes, community engagement and beautification will help keep their blocks safer. This is a form of grassroots community activism that has been present for decades and continues today. For example, Betty Jo Swanson, president of the 79th and Carpenter Block Club has been vigilant for over 30 years.

Many community leaders and activists are looking to the future and hoping to attract young families to the neighborhood.

“We have to make certain that young folks come back to Auburn Gresham to buy these homes that we are renovating. Put their kids in the schools that we’re financing because we invest in kids here in Auburn Gresham,” said Nelson.

Community

St. Sabina Church

Many consider St. Sabina the rock of the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. While many churches closed during the changing racial landscape of the 1960s, St. Sabina welcomed a changing congregation. Pfleger is a community activist that leads church members in ministering to the neighborhood and for over 40 years has remained a stalwart protector of the community.

St. Sabina has a vast array of free programs for youth and adults from ages 6 – 28 through “The Ark” initiative – a safe haven for at-risk youth. There is also the St. Sabina Academy for children from preschool age to 8th grade. It is also home to an employment resource center and various social service programs.

St. Leo High School

Another institution that welcomed the changing demographics of the neighborhood has served the Auburn Gresham community faithfully throughout the decades. St. Leo High School has been a source of pride for the community for over 90 years, since 1926. Boasting a strong alumni network, outstanding sports program and academics, the high school has been graduating 100 percent of its seniors in the last eight years.

Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation

The Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation is a local nonprofit economic development group that is spearheading revitalization for the Auburn Gresham community. For 16 years, it has been focused on comprehensive community development in the neighborhood. Carlos Nelson worked as a mechanical engineer before volunteering at GAGDC, later becoming Executive Director.

Its mission also increases availability of quality housing to people of different income levels, while maintaining and improving existing affordable housing; and enhancing delivery of social services, particularly to senior citizens. http://www.gagdc.org/index.html

The nonprofit is also using art as a form of outreach. “We’re promoting Auburn Gresham as a place that has art and culture as the fabric of our community,” said Nelson. “So we’ve begun using art as an economic development tool. We’ve begun tagging vacant properties and buildings and turning the negative into positives.”

The signature revitalization project for the organization is converting an abandoned former furniture store at 839 W. 79th St. into a health and wellness lifestyle hub. The 55,000-square foot building will be anchored by a community health center, offices for community based non profits and local businesses and a restaurant and cafe.

Renaissance Festival

The GAGDC hosts the Annual 79th Street Renaissance Festival the weekend after Labor Day. Around 25,000 people attended the block party in 2018. It features local food vendors, activities for children including a petting zoo, games and music. http://www.gagdc.org/79th-Street-Renaissance-Festival.html

“No one thought that anyone would come to a block party on 79th street, now we have over 20,000 people attend,” said Nelson. “We feed the first 500 seniors free. We have great entertainment, gospel, jazz.”

Renaissance Park

The centerpiece of Renaissance Park is a sculptural fountain designed by artist Jerzy Kenar. A pyramid shaped pile of black granite spheres represents significant African American figures who have made important contributions to society, such as Rev. Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks, Chicago’s first black mayor Harold Washington, and Maya Angelou are among the names carved into the stone. Water flows forming a river that represents a spring of positive change.

Bungalow Heaven

The Auburn Gresham neighborhood has earned the distinction of becoming the 10th Bungalow Historic District in Chicago to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The neighborhood is part of the “Bungalow Belt” and has over 250 qualified bungalows that help earn this distinction. The first bungalow in the neighborhood was built in 1918.

Target Area Development Corporation

Target Area Development Corporation is a regional grassroots social justice organization with offices in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and South Africa building power in communities to solve stubborn problems using Research, Organizing, Mobilization and Education (ROME). In Chicago, the focus is on criminal justice reform, re-entry and violence prevention.

“Whatever the community needs that’s what we’re focused on. The people are beautiful here,” said Willamae Turnipseed, a case manager at Target Area and twenty year resident of Auburn Gresham. “You know, we have our share of crime but the neighborhood itself is wonderful.”

The AFC Center (formerly Highland Theater)

The Highland Theater opened in 1926 as a one-screen theater with over 2,000 seats. It was built by architects Newhouse and Bernham, the firm that also designed the third version of downtown’s McVickers Theater.

The Highland closed over 30 years ago, re-opening as the Ambassadors for Christ Church. Now renamed the AFC Center it’s a multi-use building that provides a venue for theater, churches, organizations, events and can be rented for private events.

Where to eat

Haire’s Gulf Shrimp is located at 7448 S. Vincennes Avenue. Bordering Englewood, the fried shrimp purveyor proudly displays a banner with Chance the Rapper giving an enthusiastic approval for one of his childhood favorite cravings. Owner Finnie Haire has been frying shrimp for over 20 years and ensures his jumbo shrimp are delivered daily – fresh and never frozen. They are hand cut and prepped, marinated and then fried with a light bread coating. Try it with a side of spaghetti.

Jamison’s Soul Food is on 1800 W. 87th Street is a cleverly converted drive through bank. There’s an outdoor patio in place of where the drive through teller lanes would be. In the winter, it’s really mostly a “to go” spot as the interior is standing-room only. The renovation isn’t the only ingenious part of the restaurant. The food is outstanding, made from scratch. I am pretty confident I haven’t had better black eyed peas. The smothered chicken and turnip greens were also outstanding.

Owner Jamie Blunt describes the food at her restaurant as “back in the day, grandma food.” She adds, “Everything comes from the farm to the table, nothing is frozen.” She’s inspired by her team of employees and the community she cooks for. “I did it for the parents because they work 9 a.m. to 9.p.m. now, it used to be 9 to 5. So they won’t feel guilty.”

BJ’s Market is a favorite of the neighborhood for 26 years. It’s spacious with a buffet/cafeteria style food line to match. Turkey legs are a customer favorite along with two styles of fried catfish – cajun or regular.

Dan’s Soul Food and Bakery has been around for more than 25 years. Favorites include the smothered pork chop, turkey wings and roast beef.

For a cocktail or beer head to Reese’s Lounge at 1827 W, 87th Street. A neighborhood institution for 48 years it’s owned by the same family, the Burnsides. There’s also a restaurant next door where you can order wings, fried fish and shrimp, a salad or a sandwich. Servers will also take your order in the bar and deliver your meal to you as well.

Where to shop and play

The go-to boutique in Auburn Gresham is Kham’ryn B. Boutique. The name comes from sisters Karyn and Khamiya, the co-owners of the boutique, who wanted to follow in the footsteps of their family’s business. The boutique specializes in shoes for both men and women and clothing in all sizes – from petites to curvy.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park & Family Entertainment Center has been the community’s favorite place for roller skating and bowling. The rink can accommodate 500 skaters. They have a lot specials including $2 skate nights on Wednesday’s.

One more thing …

Vincennes Avenue in Auburn Gresham was originally a trail formed by Chicago’s first inhabitants, Native Americans. The land would often be so wet and marshy it was impassable many times of the year before it was drained by real estate developers. In the 1890s, Vincennes Avenue then became one of the city’s first thoroughfares to have horse car lines (horse drawn streetcars).

