Auditorium Theatre to premiere ABT, Eifman works in 2018-19 season

American Ballet Theatre and Eifman Ballet will present pieces new to Chicago during the 2018-19 season of the Auditorium Theatre, the venue announced early Monday.

ABT will present the Midwest premiere of “Whipped Cream” (April 11-14), a new production by Alexei Ratmansky featuring sets and costumes by artist Mark Ryden. From St. Petersburg, Russia, will come the North American premiere of Eifman’s “Pygmalion” (May 17-19, 2019), as imagined by founder Boris Eifman.

The dance lineup also includes a 60th anniversary celebration by the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (March 6-10), the return of Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández (Nov. 10-11) and a series of performances by Chicago companies.

Other highlights at the historic South Loop theater:

• A National Geographic speaker series featuring exceptional women: Egyptian art expert Kara Cooney (Sept. 26), primatologist Mireya Mayor (Jan. 24) and mountain climber Hilaree O’Neill (May 7, 2019).

• A screening of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” with the Chicago Philharmonic performing Danny Elfman’s score (Oct. 31).

• Pop group Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (Nov. 3) in their first Auditorium concert in over 40 years.

• A career retrospective starring “The Little Mermaid” and “Aladdin” songwriter Alan Menken (March 30).

Subscription and group sales are under way now, and sales of individual tickets for the season’s first half begin Aug. 3 at www.auditoriumtheatre.org.