Ava DuVernay to direct Prince documentary for Netflix

Prince performs at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in 2013 | Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Golden Globe- and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay (“Selma”) is set to direct a documentary on the life of Prince, according to several reports Monday night.

“Prince was a genius and a joy and a jolt to the senses,” the Oscar nominated filmmaker told Deadline.com. “He was like no other. He shattered every preconceived notion, smashed every boundary, shared everything in his heart through his music. The only way I know how to make this film is with love. And with great care. I’m honored to do so and grateful for the opportunity entrusted to me by the estate.”

According to Variety.com the film project has “the full cooperation of the late artist’s estate, which is providing with interviews, archival footage and photos.”

Prince died April 21, 2016 at his Paisley Park estate in Minnesota. The cause of death was ruled an accidental overdose from counterfeit Vicodin pills laced with the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

