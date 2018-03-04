Awards season favorite Sam Rockwell wins Oscar for ‘Three Billboards …’

Sam Rockwell arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sam Rockwell’s portrayal of a racist sheriff’s deputy in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” has won the best supporting actor Oscar.

Rockwell had been considered the favorite to win the award, after picking up the same honor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards last month and other honors.

His character has been the focus of backlash against “Three Billboards” by some who see its portrayal of racism as simplistic.

Rockwell’s acceptance speech focused on his love of movies, which he says his father helped foster by pulling him out of school when he was a young boy to go see a film.