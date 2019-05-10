Steph Curry praises wife Ayesha following ‘Red Table Talk’ fallout

Stephen and Ayesha Curry pose for a photo on the red carpet at 16th Street Station on April 1, 2019 in Oakland, California. | Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Facebook

Ayesha Curry is getting support from her husband, Stephen, following the buzz –and backlash – stemming from her appearance on “Red Table Talk” Monday.

The Golden State Warriors basketball player shared his praise on his Instagram Story early Friday:

“proud of you for being authentic and Putting yourself out there – not being afraid of potential bull s#*# and nonsense that could and did come at you,” read text over a photo of the couple married since 2011. “Way more positive than negative with all of this. Keep being you. I love you.”

Curry, a cookbook author and TV host, opened up on the Facebook Watch series hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris about her self-doubt stemming from a lack of male attention.

She took to Instagram with her thoughts Wednesday.

“I have never been one to cage my feelings and emotions to any capacity,” she captioned a photo of herself tossing a pair of Spanx into a “Marie Kondo-Esque” bin. “I am human. It brings me pure joy to speak my mind, be vulnerable at times and to know myself inside and out.”

Noting that May is Mental Health Awareness Month, Curry said she wanted “to encourage everyone to speak their truth regardless of perception, fitting into a mold or offending someone, because it’s YOUR truth. And that’s okay!

“If what I’m not afraid to say out loud about being a 30yr mama of 3 helps another woman like me feel like they’re not the alone and not the only one with an insecurity (because we ALL have them, don’t play) then that makes all of this hoopla worth it,” she continued. “If you get a chance to watch the actual (‘Red Table Talk’) and not the headlines and rumors please do! “There is so much more depth to the talk and our family is grateful to @jadapinkettsmith for giving us the opportunity to bond together,” she added. “As women let’s continue to uplift, empower and not suppress and compress our feelings and thoughts, as fleeting as some of them may be. “Love to you all!” she said in conclusion. “Go FIND YOUR JOY and SPEAK YOUR TRUTH unapologetically.”

On “Red Table Talk,” Curry opened up about how it makes her feel when women fawn over her husband.

“Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves (at him), but me, like the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that,” she said. “I have zero – this sounds weird – but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’ ”

Pinkett Smith admitted she “dealt with that for years, too” when she was younger.

“I don’t want it,” Curry added, “but it’d be nice to know that, like, someone’s lookin’.”

“You’re beautiful,” Pinkett Smith reminded her guest. “Don’t ever think for one minute that it ain’t no some men out there looking at you like, ‘I wish.’ And I’mma tell you who knows that more than anybody: Your husband.”

Naturally, Twitter had opinions.

“A holy woman like Ayesha want attentions from the dogs?” a tweet read.

“Ayesha is married to a great man that she has kids with … but Is worried bout not getting male attention,” a person wrote, adding a confused emoji.

Others agreed with her.

“I don’t look for the attention of other men but it is nice knowing like ‘damn, I still got it’ regardless of if I have a man or not,” revealed one person.

“Having strangers compliment you make you feel good every now and then,” another wrote. “I’m in a secure relationship but others acknowledging me being pretty or smart makes me feel good”

Some came to Curry’s defense.

“People hating Ayesha Curry for admitting how she feels is (expletive) backwards to me,” read one post. “We’re all insecure in some area. She shouldn’t be getting crucified for telling her truth.”

“I can’t believe you guys are still talking about Ayesha. Leave the girl alone,” one person tweeted.

“Let her express herself and however she’s feeling,” another posted.

On Facebook, a user wrote: “Don’t worry we are looking but giving respect to your man because we love him !! But you are super hot !!”

“Ayesha, you are a beautiful girl, focus on the inside and don’t worry about who notices, the RIGHT people, will notice you,” commented another. “And the ones that matter. Beautiful family. Thank you for your honesty.”

