Fans injured in storm at Backstreet Boys Oklahoma concert

Backstreet Boys members, Howie Dorough (from left), Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell perform at KTUphoria 2018 at Jones Beach Theater on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Wantagh, N.Y. | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

THACKERSVILLE, Okla. — At least 14 people were injured and transported to hospitals after trusses holding up the entrance to a resort where the Backstreet Boys were set to begin a concert in Oklahoma collapsed.

WinStar World Casino and Resort says in a statement posted on Twitter Saturday that the resort began an evacuation at about 5 p.m. when lightning was within four miles of the casino.

The company says about 150 patrons did not evacuate and when the storm hit with 70-80 mph winds, it knocked over trusses and the entrance collapsed on them. Of the 14 people taken to a hospital, two have been released.

WinStar later said the concert was postponed to a later date. Band member Kevin Richardson tweeted that the concert had been sold out with about 12,000 fans.