Bad week gets worse as Bono seriously injured in bike mishap

First that rear door fell off Bono’s private jet. Now the U2 frontman and music superstar is laid up following a serious bicycling accident in New York’s Central Park on Sunday — an injury requiring surgery and forcing the band to cancel a weeklong residency on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” That project was scheduled to begin Monday, and the show has been heavily promoting it.

On U2’s website, Bono’s bandmates The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. wrote, “It looks like we will have to do our ‘Tonight Show’ residency another time — we’re one man down. Bono has injured his arm in a cycling spill in Central Park and requires some surgery to repair it. We’re sure he’ll make a full recovery soon, so we’ll be back! Much thanks to Jimmy Fallon and everyone at the show for their understanding.”