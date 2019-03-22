Read it: Barack Obama’s congratulatory letter to Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s engagement has gotten the Barack Obama stamp of approval.

The former president penned a letter to the happy couple, congratulating them on their upcoming nuptials.

Rodriguez shared a photo of the sweet message on his social media Friday.

This means the world to us.

#44 pic.twitter.com/TyIQTMAOpW — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) March 22, 2019

“Michelle and I just wanted to congratulate you on your engagement,” the handwritten letter reads. “After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better.”

The letter clearly touched the star duo, with Rodriguez captioning the photo: “This means the world to us.”

The two, who made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala, announced their engagement on social media on March 9. They celebrated their two years in February, where they exchanged sweet social media posts.

